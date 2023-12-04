Chennai floods: Helplines inundated, people struggle to contact authorities

In Madipakkam’s Enfield avenue, three snakes were spotted by residents. Vimala, one of the residents who tried to contact the helpline numbers said that they received no help as helpline numbers remain unresponsive. “The situation is scary because we have not received any help yet,” she told TNM. Lakshmi Sundar, a resident of RS Puram, said that though she is safe, she has been trying to get help for others. “I tried helplines for medicine, relief and sanitation and none of them worked. I tried many times, but it did not connect. I tried for Nanganallur region, where there is heavy water inundation.”

Sarayu Raghavan, a volunteer who is compiling a list of helplines and passing on other information, says that calls were not getting through primarily because of network issues. “There is a limited network in a few areas, and when hundreds of people try calling the helplines, it becomes difficult to reach through. But it is easier to communicate via messages and texts. My suggestion would be for the government to start more helplines and enable texting systems for seeking relief,” she adds.

The Greater Chennai Corporation, Chennai City Police and the administration however have been responding on social media promptly. Here too, people have complained that the helplines were not reachable most times.

“Even during the last floods we saw that telephone lines collapsed. It is important that a messaging system is devised. People are able to send texts, sometimes WhatsApp messages too,” a citizen volunteer said.

It is to be noted that several parts of Chennai received more than 20 cm rainfall in the last 24 hours after being hit by Cyclone Michaung. As of 12:30 pm on December 4, Cyclone Michaung has intensified as a severe cyclonic storm and is 90 km northeast of the Chennai coast. It is expected to move along north Tamil Nadu and south Andhra Pradesh before making landfall between Nellore and Machilipatnam at 11:30 am on December 5.

Helpline numbers:

Chennai corporation (tree fall/waterlogging) -1913

Electricity - 94987 94987

Metro water and sewage - 044 4567 or 1916

Snake rescue - 044 2220 0335

LPG gas leakage - 1906

Chennai metro rail - 1860425 1515

Blue cross (animal rescue) - bit.ly/bluecross-help

Chennai Cares (on X) - @ChennaiCares

Ambulance - 108

Police - 100

Traffic police - 103

Childline - 1098

Women’s helpline -181