Chennai floods: Compensation to be distributed within a week, says Udhayanidhi Stalin

Tamil Nadu Minister for Sports Development and Youth Welfare Udhayanidhi Stalin said on Sunday, December 10 that the distribution of monetary compensation to flood victims will begin in a week. On December 9, Chief Minister MK Stalin had announced a sum of Rs 5 lakh as ex gratia to the families of those who lost their lives in the floods caused by Cyclone Michaung

Speaking to the press on December 10, Udhayanidhi said, “The compensation will be distributed within one week based on a token system. The tokens will be given at government ration shops. There’s waterlogging in some of these shops and some damage to property. Once that is fixed, the tokens will be given and the compensation will be distributed within a week after that.”

Relief and compensation from TN government

Apart from the Rs 5 lakh ex gratia, the state government has also announced that Rs 6,000 will be distributed to all those affected by the cyclone. The relief amount will be disbursed through PDS outlets.