Chennai Book Fair declares holiday on Jan 8 in view of rains

In view of the continuous downpour in the city, the Booksellers and Publishers Association of South Asia (BAPASI), the organisers of the Chennai Book Fair, have declared that the exhibition will be closed on Monday, January 8. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall in Chennai, and has issued a yellow warning.

The 47th edition of the Chennai Book Fair book fair began on January 3, and will be held until January 21. Nearly 900 stalls have been put up for the fair at the YMCA ground in Nandanam.

As rain played spoilsport on Sunday, the first weekend of the exhibition, booklovers could not visit the venue and purchase books. The rains had turned the YMCA grounds muddy, causing inconvenience to the visitors, particularly senior citizens. Fearing a poor turnout due to incessant rains, the organisers have declared a holiday to the fair.