TN BJP President Annamalai booked following tension in Dharmapuri

A First Information Report (FIR) has been filed by the Gummidi police in Dharmapuri district against Tamil Nadu BJP state president K Annamalai after a complaint alleged that he was trying to incite a clash between Christians and Hindus in the area.

As part of his padayatra, Annamalai, on January 9, had attempted to garland an idol of Mary at the famed Our Lady of Lourdes shrine in Pappireddipatti village. He was stopped by protesters as a show of solidarity with the Christians affected by the riots in Manipur. When the public asked Annamalai about the crimes committed in the northeastern state and called out the union government’s mishandling of the situation, Annamalai asked them not to speak like a DMK person, which further irked the protesters.The BJP leader also asked if the shrine was in the protesters’ name. “What would you do if 10,000 people gathered here and staged a Dharna?,” he added.