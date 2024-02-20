BJP leader Annamalai says TN budget filled with empty announcements

wTamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State President K Annamalai, on Monday, February 19, criticised the state budget, saying that it is full of empty announcements. “Tamil Nadu government has been making these empty announcements since the last three years,” he said.

He said that the state government has been making the same hollow promises like river restoration, purchase of new buses in the past three budgets as well.

He also claimed that the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government has been renaming Union government schemes after the late Chief Minister Kalaignar Karunanidhi.

On Monday, Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu had presented the state budget for 2024-25. The state budget focused on welfare with several new schemes launched such as Vada Chennai Valarchi Thittam that will focus on the development of north Chennai. Other notable schemes include Thayumanavar Scheme to remove poverty and a scheme in which the government would bear educational expenses of trans students pursuing higher education.

