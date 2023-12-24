BJP and RJD condemn Dayanidhi Maran’s remarks on workers from Bihar and UP

He added, “The labourers from UP and Bihar are demanded all over the country... If any such statement has come forth, then we condemn it... If he had said that people of a particular community are cleaning gutters, then it would have made sense. Why should people of a particular community clean? But he is saying that people of Bihar and UP are coming to clean gutters, it is condemnable... Leaders of all parties should refrain from making such statements. This is one country. We, the people of Bihar, respect the people of other regions and we expect the same. Such statements should not have been made…”

DMK’s ally the Congress also responded to the issue. Congress leader Pawan Khera wrote on X, “This is a very rude comment. Perhaps there might have been some mistake in speaking and understanding. If he has said this then it is absolutely unacceptable”

Slamming the remarks made by Dayanidhi Maran, Union Minister Minister of State Nityanand Rai said that the DMK was creating a north-south divide. “This is PM Modi's India where sanitation workers are worshipped but Dayanidhi Maran has disrespected them by his remarks to create a north-south divide in the country. He must know that such attempts will not fructify.”

A DMK source who TNM spoke to said that the BJP was digging out old videos to create friction in the INDIA bloc, and especially since former Bihar CM Nitish Kumar was already rumored to be distancing himself from the alliance. In the last INDIA bloc meeting, there was a disagreement over Hindi and finally Akhilesh Yadav had to step in. Read the details in PowerTrip, our exclusive political newsletter for our subscribers.

Two weeks ago, DMK MP Senthilkumar had to issue an apology for calling north Indian states as ‘Gau mutra’ states.