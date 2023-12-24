BJP and RJD condemn Dayanidhi Maran’s remarks on workers from Bihar and UP

DMK MP Dayanidhi Maran found himself in trouble after an old video of him talking about Hindi speakers was shared by the BJP IT cell. In the video, the Chennai Central MP can be heard saying that people of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar who solely relied on Hindi have come to Tamil Nadu to construct buildings, clean roads and toilets. The speech in question was made shortly after the Parliament elections.
Sharing a clip of the video, BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya wrote, “I.N.D.I Alliance leader and DMK MP Dayanidhi Maran says Hindi speakers from UP and Bihar come and clean toilets in TN. Rahul Gandhi and Nitish Kumar must clarify, if this is the stated position of the Congress and JDU too. I.N.D.I Alliance’s divisive agenda is out in full force…”
In the speech, Dayanidhi Maran speaks against the imposition of Hindi on the people of Tamil Nadu saying that Prime Minister Narendra Modi won the elections only because of the Hindi-speaking population. “Those who voted for him [Modi] are the Hindi-speaking people. To increase the votes of the Hindi-speaking people in the next five years, Modi is trying to impose Hindi on us. But just because we speak Hindi will the country become unified? Our leader Karunanidhi often says that we are not against Hindi but do not impose Hindi on us.”
Appreciating the policies of Tamil Nadu which promotes learning both Tamil and English, he had said because of it the students of the state were working in IT companies. “Who are the ones constructing buildings today? Those who learn only Hindi in UP and Bihar are coming here, learning Tamil and constructing houses for us, cleaning roads, and toilets. This is what happens if you learn Hindi.”
Reacting to the DMK MP’s remarks, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejaswi Yadav, told news agency ANI, that he condemns the remarks. “Karunanidhi's party is the DMK. The DMK believes in social justice. If any leader of that party has said something about the people of UP and Bihar, then it is condemnable. We do not agree with it.”
He added, “The labourers from UP and Bihar are demanded all over the country... If any such statement has come forth, then we condemn it... If he had said that people of a particular community are cleaning gutters, then it would have made sense. Why should people of a particular community clean? But he is saying that people of Bihar and UP are coming to clean gutters, it is condemnable... Leaders of all parties should refrain from making such statements. This is one country. We, the people of Bihar, respect the people of other regions and we expect the same. Such statements should not have been made…”
DMK’s ally the Congress also responded to the issue. Congress leader Pawan Khera wrote on X, “This is a very rude comment. Perhaps there might have been some mistake in speaking and understanding. If he has said this then it is absolutely unacceptable”
Slamming the remarks made by Dayanidhi Maran, Union Minister Minister of State Nityanand Rai said that the DMK was creating a north-south divide. “This is PM Modi's India where sanitation workers are worshipped but Dayanidhi Maran has disrespected them by his remarks to create a north-south divide in the country. He must know that such attempts will not fructify.”
A DMK source who TNM spoke to said that the BJP was digging out old videos to create friction in the INDIA bloc, and especially since former Bihar CM Nitish Kumar was already rumored to be distancing himself from the alliance. In the last INDIA bloc meeting, there was a disagreement over Hindi and finally Akhilesh Yadav had to step in. our exclusive political newsletter for our subscribers.
Two weeks ago, DMK MP Senthilkumar had to issue an apology for calling north Indian states as ‘Gau mutra’ states.