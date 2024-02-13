'Arikomban healthy': TN Forest Dept refutes reports about wild tusker's death

The Tamil Nadu Forest Department has refuted certain social media reports which claimed that the wild tusker Arikomban is dead. The department said that the elephant, which was first captured from the forest area of Idukki and relocated in June 2023 to the Cumbum area of the Kalakad Mundanthurai Tiger Reserve (KMTR) in Tirunelveli, is healthy.

AS Marimuthu, Conservator of Forests and Field Director of KMTR, refuting the social media reports about Arikomban's death, said that these reports are "malicious and false".

The Conservator of Forests in a statement on Monday said that the tusker was released in KMTR and it has been observed to have settled down well in the Upper Kodayar dam area.