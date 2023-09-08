Annamalai and the art of political gymnastics

Annamalai Kuppusamy, the Tamil face of India’s largest Hindu nationalist party, once had a reputation in Karnataka as a super-cop who didn’t hesitate to book Hindutva vigilantes.

In January 2018, the communally sensitive district of Chikkamagaluru was simmering with tension after right-wing extremists spread propaganda that a teenaged Hindu teen had been harassed to death by her alleged Muslim lover. Annamalai, who was then the Superintendent of Police (SP), didn’t let the pressure get to his men and their investigation threw up evidence that flipped the case on its head. They found a suicide note written by the young woman stating that she had been harassed by Bajrang Dal activists. This discovery was followed by an instant police crackdown.

The same supercop appeared to have transformed entirely when another suicide unfolded in Thanjavur district of Tamil Nadu in the year 2022.