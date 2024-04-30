After Nilgiris, CCTV camera malfunctions in Erode strong room: DMK demands action

During the wee hours of Monday, April 29, a CCTV camera that was placed outside one of the strong rooms storing the Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) and Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) machines, used in the Erode Parliamentary Constituency of Tamil Nadu, malfunctioned for an hour. The strong room was located in the Government College of Engineering in Chithode.

A similar issue was reported from the counting centre of the Government Polytechnic College in Udhagamandalam, in the Nilgiris Lok Sabha Constituency, where the CCTV cameras in six of the strong rooms housing EVMs went blank for 20 minutes on April 27.

In the wake of the second such incident, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) wrote to the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) on Monday, April 29, requesting prompt intervention to guarantee the safety of strong rooms and prevent security breaches. The DMK organising secretary, R S Bharathi, requested the CEC to ensure that the interruption of the CCTV coverage was not caused deliberately.

According to the Erode District Election Officer (DEO) Raja Gopal Sunkara, the glitch in one of the CCTV cameras outside a strong room was fixed in an hour. He added that all the other cameras outside the strong room were functioning normally.