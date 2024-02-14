18 Tamil Nadu fishermen released by Sri Lanka

18 Tamil Nadu fishermen, who were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy on February 8 near the Palk Bay, reached Chennai on Tuesday, February 13, after they were released by the Sri Lankan authorities. The fishermen were accorded a warm welcome by the fishermen associations at the Chennai airport.

However the two mechanised boats impounded by the Sri Lankan navy are still in their custody.

It may be noted that each of these boats are worth crores of rupees and fishermen associations have charged that more than 150 boats are in the custody of Sri Lankans.