Tunisian Ons Janeur stuns Brit Emma Raducanu in Abu Dhabi Open

Tunisian star Ons Janeur defeated Brit Emma Raducanu in the first round of the Abu Dhabi Open, posting a 6-4, 6-1 victory to reach the quarter-finals on Wednesday, February 7.

Janeur took the lead through a brilliant first set and then went on to clinch the win with ease. It took the Arab superstar just one hour and 18 minutes to book her place in the quarter-finals.

Janeur, who missed last year’s Abu Dhabi Open due to a knee injury, was in singles action for the first time in the tournament, and eager to make up for the disappointment of exiting the doubles alongside partner Naomi Osaka the previous night.

Janeur will now go up against Brazil’s Beatriz Haddad Maia, who beat Magda Linette in the longest WTA main draw match of 2024.