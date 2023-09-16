ODI WC: India play stats-driven cricket, too worried about their stats too often, says Simon Doull

Former New Zealand pacer Simon Doull made a scathing remark on the Indian team ahead of the Men’s ODI World Cup, saying that their batters are more into playing stats-driven cricket and are too worried about their own stats too often.

India, the 1983 and 2011 champions, will open its 2023 Men’s ODI World Cup campaign against Australia on October 8 at the MA Chidambaram in Chennai.

“Fearless cricket is their issue. They don’t play fearless cricket enough. They play statistics driven cricket and they are too worried about their stats too often. And to me that is the one area I am concerned about their batting side,” said Doull on Sky Sports.

Doull also said India’s inability to play fearlessly in crunch situations has let them down in the recent ICC tournaments. “They have got all the talent and some of the best players if not the best players in the world. But it is about playing fearless cricket at the right time of the tournament and I think that is what had really let them down in the last few World Cups.”

“They don’t go out there and take risks because they are so worried about what might be said or what might be printed or what might someone ask them about their place in the team. That’s the one area I am concerned with.”

Nasser Hussain, the former England captain, agreed with Doull’s views. “The other thing that they will have to overcome is the pressure. Now you would argue that an Indian cricketer is under pressure all the time. But where they have fallen short maybe since 2011 (2013 Champions Trophy) in the ICC events is when they reach to knockout stage.”

“We were there at the Adelaide in the World T20, where they scored a below par score against England and England knocked them off (by ten wickets). In the 2019 World Cup semifinal against New Zealand on a pitch that was doing a little bit, they prodded along.”