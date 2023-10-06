Cricket World Cup: Gill tests positive for dengue, doubtful for India’s opener against Australia; report

Indian opener Shubman Gill is reportedly suffering from dengue ahead of India’s opening match of the ICC ODI World Cup against Australia.

The match is scheduled to be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday, and according to a report, Gill has tested positive for dengue.

"He is under the weather, the medical team is closely monitoring him. We are hoping he gets better soon," the BCCI official was quoted as saying by Indian Express.

Gill did not attend India's training sessions on Wednesday and Thursday. The team management is hoping it is nothing more than flu.

Gill is the leading run-getter for India in ODIs this year with 1230 runs at an average of 72.35 and a strike rate of 105.03. In his last four ODIs, he smashed two centuries and a half-century, two of those knocks coming against Australia.