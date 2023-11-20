Cricket Australia celebrates sixth Men’s ICC World Cup victory

Cricket Australia (CA) chief executive Nick Hockley has congratulated the Australian team on winning a record sixth ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup.

Australia beat hosts India by six wickets in the final in Ahmedabad adding to the World Cup trophies won in 1987, 1999, 2003, 2007 and 2015.

The latest victory was the culmination of a tournament in which Pat Cummins’ team won their last nine games including a tense semi-final victory over South Africa and the final before a huge crowd at Narendra Modi Stadium.

Nick Hockley, CA Chief Executive said: "This is another wonderful achievement by Pat Cummins and his team who have performed brilliantly in testing conditions and against strong opposition throughout the tournament.

"To beat the previously undefeated India before their passionate home fans is an achievement that sits comfortably alongside any of Australia’s five previous ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup finals victories.

“To win both the ICC Test Championship and the Men’s Cricket World Cup in the same year is a testament to the calibre of our players across all formats and the expertise and dedication of our coaches and staff who have maintained such a high level of performance throughout a very demanding schedule.

“Together with the retention of both the men’s and women’s Ashes and a sixth victory in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup, there is so much to celebrate as we head towards another exciting summer of international cricket.

Australia becomes the first nation to hold both the ICC World Test Championship and the Men’s Cricket World Cup simultaneously, having also beaten India in the WTC final at The Oval in June. The Australian women’s team holds the ICC Women’s World Cup and T20 World Cup trophies.