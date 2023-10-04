Asian Games: Jyothi, Ojas excel as India win Compound Mixed Team gold, achieve highest-ever medal haul

India claimed its first gold medal in archery competitions at the 19th Asian Games, here on Wednesday, with Jyothi Surekha Vennam and Ojas Deotale combining to beat South Korea in the compound mixed team gold medal match at the Fuyang Yinhu Sports Centre.

India defeated the Republic of Korea 159-158 in a close encounter in the final to claim the gold medal.

This was India's 16th gold medal in Hangzhou, which took the country's overall tally to 71, surpassing its highest-ever medal haul of 70 achieved in the previous edition in Indonesia in 2018. Besides the 16 gold medals, India has so far won 25 silver and 29 bronze medals and is placed fourth in the medals tally behind China, Japan and the Republic of Korea.

In the final against the Korean pair of So Chaewon and Joo Jaehoon, the Indian duo of Jyothi and Ojas got an early lead as they won the first round 40-39.

Korea's female archer Chaewon struck a nine and 10 while her teammate Jaehoon got two 10s. Both the Indians got two 10s each to take early advantage.

The Indians maintained their advantage in the second round too though both teams shot 40 each. However, a nine by Deotale in the third End allowed the Koreans to win it 40-39 and tie the score at 119-119.

However, in the final round, Ojas and Jyothi shot two perfect 10s each while the Koreans could manage only 39, a nine by the female Korean archer on the first arrow proving the stumbling block.

Thus, Jyothi and Ojas won the final 159-158 to clinch the gold medal.

This was their first medal in the Asian Games for both Jyothi and Ojas and both are in contention for more, having reached the final of their respective individual competitions.