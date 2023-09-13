Asia Cup: Bowlers help India defend small total, end Lanka's 13-ODI win streak; seal spot in final

Rohit Sharma's India team came up with a superb bowling display to defend a small total and end Sri Lanka's 13-match winning streak in One-Day Internationals (ODI) here at R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Tuesday, September 12.

In a low-scoring thriller, India fought back after being bundled out for 213 by defeating Sri Lanka by 41 runs in the fourth match of the Super 4 stage of the Asia Cup and sealed a place in the final.

The 213-run target wasn’t easy to chase on this pitch, which was tricky to bat on. The chase wasn’t good for the Lankans as they lost the wicket of Pathum Nissanka in the third over, after which they lost two more wickets in the Power-play.

Two of these three wickets were claimed by pacer Jasprit Bumrah while Mohammad Siraj bagged the third.

Charith Asalanka and Sadeera Samarawickrama added 43 runs for the fourth wicket before Kuldeep Yadav came into action and got rid of both batters in consecutive overs.

However, Sri Lanka again found back through an outstanding partnership between Dhananjaya De Silva and Dinuth Wellalage for the seventh wicket. The pair added 63 runs in the late fightback and dragged Sri Lanka close to victory, needing 44 runs off 55 deliveries.