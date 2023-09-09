Andrew Flintoff makes first public appearance since Top Gear crash as England’s support staff member

Andrew Flintoff, the former England skipper, has made his first public appearance since suffering injuries in a car crash during Top Gear show, by joining England's support staff for their ongoing four-match ODI series against New Zealand.

Last December, Flintoff was injured in a high-speed accident while filming on the test track for the BBC show Top Gear, where he has been a co-presenter since 2019. He was then airlifted to hospital to receive further treatment for broken ribs, as well as facial and jaw injuries.

In his first public appearance in nine months, Flintoff, wearing a bucket hat, had visible scars on his face and his nose was taped when he was spotted sitting next to Ben Stokes and Joe Root on the England dressing room balcony.

According to a report in ESPNCricinfo, Flintoff is close friends with managing director Rob Key and attended several days of this year’s Ashes series as a spectator, although he shielded the extent of his injuries from the cameras.

It added that Flintoff arrived in Cardiff overnight and was involved in fielding drills during the side's eight-wicket defeat to New Zealand. "He's been starting to do some stuff in cricket. It's just great for him to be around."

"He's obviously an England legend and it's just nice to have him around the group. He's not been brought in with any specific role, just to be around and observe. A few of the lads can pick his brains a little bit and he's settled in really well," captain Jos Buttler was quoted as saying after the match ended.

Flintoff retired from international cricket in 2009 after playing 79 Tests, 141 ODIs and seven T20s for England, playing a huge role in Ashes triumphs at home in 2005 and 2009, apart from captaining the team from 2006 to 2007.