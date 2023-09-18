Special

Diaspora Tamils demand revoking of rice export ban by Indian govt

A statement by the Non-Resident Tamils Welfare Board says that the ban has led to shortages in other varieties of rice, apart from the now export-controlled basmati rice.
Image for representation only
Image for representation only
Written by :
IANS

Non-resident Tamils have expressed serious concerns over the ban on rice export from India as a huge Tamil diaspora have been grievously affected by the Union government's decision.

Loading content, please wait...
Rice export ban

Related Stories

No stories found.
The News Minute
www.thenewsminute.com