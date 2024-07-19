Vishesham review: Chinnu Chandni-Anand Madhusoodhanan elevate a predictable family drama

When Vishesham opens, we see a distraught Sujith Bhakthan (Anand Madhusoodhanan) struggling to get over his short marriage that lasted only a day, followed by a tedious divorce. The screenplay takes time to establish how his confidence has taken a bad hit and how his insecurities are further triggered by a matrimonial website search for another companion. Nonetheless, he meets Sajitha (Chinnu Chandni), a police constable, who is looking for love after escaping an abusive marriage. When Sujith and Sajitha decide to marry, there is a palpable sense of joy, one that comes from witnessing two genuine individuals come together. But their joy and the audience’s joy are both short-lived, as their families soon start pressurising them to have children.