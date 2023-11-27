Who are the ‘gypsy entrepreneurs’ behind India’s colourful election campaigns?

Upadhyay claimed that during the 2018 Jharkhand local body elections, the local police shut down his shop and charged his father and brother with election manipulation for distributing the demo EVM machines. “They were charged under sections 420 (cheating and dishonesty) and 124A (sedition). They had to spend a few nights in jail, but the court soon granted them bail. We weren’t allowed to sell anything else there for a few months,” he said, adding that the case is still going on.

Spending nights in jail seems to be a common trope for Upadhyay, and others engaged in the business.

A few metres away from Upadhyay’s store is another temporary shop filled to the brim with various campaign items. It is run by 33-year-old Chetan Aggarwal, who has been in the business for over 10 years. He too has faced imprisonment.

“I had to spend about 24 hours in jail in 2011 during the Bihar municipal polls for hanging my shop’s banners over the Lahariya Sarai tower in Darbhanga,” he said, recalling how he watched the India vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup finals the same night in the jail. He was charged with defacement of government property but was let go with a fine of Rs 1,100.

Aggarwal began his stint in 2010 with the Uttar Pradesh panchayat polls. With an investment of Rs 52,000, he collaborated with a friend who ran a printing press and managed to garner a profit of Rs 1 lakh for himself. While originally from Uttar Pradesh, Aggarwal moved to Delhi after his first project, and has since been staying at Najafgarh. But he moves to the poll-bound states every few weeks for business.

Unlike Upadhyay who directly engages with candidates contesting in elections, Aggarwal sells his products to shop owners, which, he claimed, is a busier line.

Amid calls from shop owners every few minutes, he said dealing with candidates requires a lot more back-and-forth due to issues with designs. He also listed out “star candidates” he has worked with. These include BJP MLA Thakur Jaiveer Singh and former BSP MLA Ramvir Upadhyay in Uttar Pradesh.

Aggarwal claimed that he was one of the Aam Aadmi Party’s official vendors in 2013 – the year Kejriwal became Delhi’s CM for 49 days. “I was forced to quit because of the BJP. They said they will not work with me as long as I was listed as an on-paper vendor for the AAP. But as soon as I quit, neither of the parties offered me any work,” he said.

Facing the odds, losses

Both Upadhyay and Aggarwal added that though this is a high-pressure job, they are happy to do it – even if it requires staying away from home every few weeks.

“My daughters ask me to find a new job and stay at home, but this line of work is almost addictive. The biggest players in this field would also not leave it, even if they become millionaires,” said Upadhyay, adding that as soon as the Rajasthan polls end, he will start preparing for municipal body elections in Punjab, and eventually for the 2024 general elections.

The men said that days ahead of the municipal elections result is the most profitable for them because a wide variety of people contest the elections. “The customers walk up to us, we don’t have to go to them. There is no dearth of candidates,” said Aggarwal.

However, both the vendors said that losses are also a common part of the business.

This month, Upadhayay could manage to earn only about 20 percent of the profit he usually earns during assembly polls, he said. Meanwhile, Aggarwal, who invested about Rs one crore for the Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh polls, was only able to earn enough to balance out the investment, he emphasised. “I almost earned nothing.”

Aggarwal also tried his hand at manufacturing a popular neck band design seen in the polls this year – featuring PM Modi’s face with a map of Rajasthan – but was unable to produce them in time, which cost him Rs 20 lakh.