Ram temple vs welfare schemes: What was on the voters’ minds in Rajasthan?

Rajasthan voted across 199 constituencies today for its 200-seat legislative assembly. The election for the Karanpur assembly seat was deferred due to the demise of the Congress candidate.

Newslaundry caught up with the electorate at three polling booths in Jaipur to understand the undercurrents on the ground, and the top issues on the voters’ minds as they cast their vote.

Issues such as welfare schemes, fear of their rollback, competition exam paper leaks, and the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya largely decided the voters’ preference, said most of the voters who spoke to Newslaundry. A few were seen dejected as they found out that their names were missing from the voters list.

Harsh Kandelwal, a first-time voter who is studying to be a chartered accountant, said he was impressed with Narendra Modi for “building the Ram temple” in Ayodhya, and the largest solar park at Jodhpur’s Bhadla.

Kajori Verma, a homemaker, gave thumbs up to the Ashok Gehlot government for its welfare schemes. Meanwhile, Kishanlal, a labourer, feared that the next government may discontinue the welfare schemes of the current government.

For students preparing for government jobs, the issue of paper leaks was on top of their mind.

Join TNM and Newslaundry as we bring to you the most compelling reporting and analysis during the upcoming elections in Telangana, Mizoram, MP, Chhattisgarh, and Rajasthan. Click here to support our election coverage.

This article was originally published in Newslaundry and can be read here.