Morning Show: Why are young voters angry with Congress in Rajasthan?

Morning Show has reached Rajasthan. Atul and Manisha met the students of Jainarayan Vyas University in Jodhpur to understand the concerns of young voters. The students spotlighted crimes against Dalits in Rajasthan as the single biggest issue on their mind.

Indeed, crimes against Dalit and Adivasis in Rajasthan increased at an average rate of 22 percent between 2018 and 2022. Meanwhile, the conviction rate fell at the same rate, while the police filed final reports in only 47 percent of cases. Mooknayak and Newslaundry recently travelled across Rajasthan to understand this crisis, and investigate the status of three crimes against Dalits and Adivasis that made national headlines. Read the deep-dive here.

The students, meanwhile, also spoke about the lack of proper infrastructure, and clean and hygienic toilets in universities. Many women students said they even skipped classes at times owing to these inadequacies.

Students also argued over reservation, the Ashok Gehlot government being rated “very poorly” on the issue of safety of the lowered castes, and the Congress’s poll promise of free smartphones for women.

What are the young voter’s hopes and expectations from the next government? What measures do they expect for ensuring women and marginalised castes' safety? Are they content with the employment opportunities in the state?