Morning show: Congress banks on Gehlot, BJP on Modi in Rajasthan polls

In Rajasthan assembly elections, the Congress party has pinned all its hopes on chief minister Ashok Gehlot. From advertisements to hoardings, and the narrative – the focus is not on Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi or Delhi leadership, but on Gehlot and his tenure.

The Congress’s poll pivot for the November 25 elections are the Gehlot government’s welfare schemes, such as free health insurance of up to Rs 25 lakh for families below the poverty line.

The BJP, meanwhile, is banking on Prime Minister Narendra Modi yet again. Former CM Vasundhara Raje – arguably the tallest leader of the party – has found herself diminished, even as the party focuses on the Congress’s misrule.

Both the Congress and the BJP also have their set of rebels contesting independently.