‘It’s no better than Delhi’: Women in Rajasthan on Gehlot govt, safety in public

Crimes against women, including cases of rape, have emerged as one of the biggest election issues in Rajasthan. The state recorded the highest incidents of rape, as per the latest NCRB data. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his lieutenants have also targeted the Ashok Gehlot government over the rampant crime against women.

To gauge the mood of the women voters, Newslaundry hopped onto the Vande Bharat Express train from Jaipur to Udaipur. Almost all the women we spoke to on the seven-hour journey said they were afraid of stepping out of their house after dark.

A woman passenger said she earlier believed that Delhi was the most dangerous place for women in India. “But when we read about such cases in newspapers, we feel Rajasthan is no better.”

A medical student alleged that anti-social elements were unchecked in the state because of “police laxity”.

Many women said they were “underwhelmed” by the Congress government’s response to issues of women’s safety. The passengers particularly made mention of the Bhilwara gangrape case.

During the journey, Newslaundry also met an Australian couple who gave a peek into the independent and free lives of women in the Asia-Pacific country in contrast to India.