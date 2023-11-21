Gehlot vs Pilot, impact of welfare schemes: Gauging the mood at Congress’s Udaipur rally

When Congress national spokesperson Gourav Vallabh addressed a rally in Udaipur last week, there was just one promise he sought from his audience – “vote for the Congress”.

Vallabh, contesting from Udaipur city, was at the rally alongside Vivek Katara, contesting from Udaipur rural, and Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot. Gehlot listed seven guarantees his party would fulfil if it returned to power in the state, which votes in the assembly polls on November 25.

Udaipur city is a BJP stronghold, while the Congress won the rural seat in the 2018 polls. At the Udaipur event, Newslaundry met supporters and citizens in attendance to gauge their mood. Are they satisfied with the Congress government’s performance so far? Are they benefitting from its slew of welfare schemes? Are they worried about the spike in crimes against women?

And, crucially, if the Congress retains power, who should become CM – Gehlot or former deputy CM Sachin Pilot?

This article was originally published in Newslaundry and can be read here.