From scooties to paper leak SITs: In BJP’s Rajasthan manifesto, focus on freebies, women, corruption

About 10 days ahead of the November 25 assembly polls in Rajasthan, the BJP released its ‘sankalp patra’ or manifesto – trying to corner the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government over crimes against women, farmers’ issues and the paper leak scam.

The BJP has promised subsidised gas cylinders, scooties for women students, a higher minimum support price for wheat and a special investigation team to probe the paper leaks case. The party’s key poll promises also include a financial aid of Rs 12,000 per year to farmers under the PM Kisan Samman Niddhi.

BJP has also vowed to open a woman police station in each district, and a woman help desk in each police station, besides a special police cell to take on the “sleeper cells of anti-India forces”.

The manifesto was revealed by BJP national president JP Nadda, in the presence of former chief minister Vasundhara Raje, party state president CP Joshi and union ministers Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Arjun Ram Meghwal.

While the Congress is yet to release its manifesto, what’s in the BJP manifesto for the people of Rajasthan?