Fewer women in Rajasthan race as BJP, Cong point to ‘winnability’, ‘patriarchy’ after quota rhetoric

Written by Shivnarayan Rajpurohit

Before the Bill to reserve one-third of legislative seats for women was passed, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had told the Lok Sabha that “God has perhaps chosen me” for women empowerment “and such other sacred tasks”. The Congress, which has been stressing the need to give rights based on population, also supported the legislation.

But those expressions are in stark contrast to what the BJP and Congress have practiced during ticket distribution.

In Rajasthan, only about 10 percent of the BJP’s total 200 candidates are women whereas the Congress, led by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, has fared only slightly better with 28 women candidates – 14 percent – of the 199 seats where it is fighting.

But dismissing any allegations of doublespeak on empowering women in politics, the BJP said it distributes tickets on the basis of “winnability”. A Congress leader, who did not want to be named, meanwhile blamed the low representation on the “lack of political awareness” among women and a “purush pradhan” (patriarchal) society.

Only 9.76 percent, or 183 candidates of the total 1,875 – who are in the fray across the state for elections to the 200-seat assembly – are women. This share is sobering in a state where the vote share of women has been on the rise since 2003. In the last four elections, the female voter turnout has increased by 10 percentage points, and in this election, there are 2.52 crore registered female voters against 2.73 crore men.

Some of the prominent women candidates in Rajasthan are former chief minister Vasundhara Raje (Jhalrapatan), Diya Kumari (Vidhyadhar Nagar), Mamta Bhupesh (Sikrai), Shakuntala Rawat (Bansur), Divya Maderna (Osia), Jyoti Mirdha (Nagaur), Siddhi Kumari (Bikaner rural), Archana Sharma (Malviya Nagar), Anita Bhadel (Ajmer South) et al.