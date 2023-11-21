‘Don’t drag him into elections’: Kanhaiya Lal’s wife as BJP targets Gehlot over Udaipur murder

‘Murder shouldn’t be politicised’

The opposition BJP is, in the words of one of Kanhaiya Lal’s friends, “opening old wounds rather than healing them” (ghade murde ukhad rahi hain).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had kicked off the party’s campaign from Chittorgarh by invoking the murder.

“A few people come on the pretext of getting their clothes stitched. With no fear of [law and order], they slit the throat of the tailor and proudly made the video viral. Amid this, the Congress is concerned about its vote bank. What image of Rajasthan has the Congress presented before the world? It’s not possible to celebrate any [Hindu] festival in Rajasthan,” he said.

The BJP has been consistently targeting the Congress government in the state over an alleged worsening of the law and order situation. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, meanwhile, had remarked an incident like Udaipur’s would never have happened in his state. Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot responded to the BJP’s attack by saying that the accused had BJP links.

And amid all this, Yash is miffed with the political showdown.

“We believe that the murder should not be politicised. If the case is politicised, justice may be delayed. I don’t know for how long this case will go on if the case is connected to politics. We have just one demand – to get justice at the earliest,” he said.

“If that [Modi’s speech] had helped me get justice, it would have been right. Instead of giving political colour to the case, if political leaders pressure investigating agencies, the accused may get convicted at the earliest,” Yash said.

His mother Jashodha was equally pained. “Please don’t drag him [into electoral politics]. We want the accused to be hanged as soon as possible.”

When asked about the progress of the investigation, Yash said the National Investigation Agency, which works under the union home ministry, does not want to “leak anything as it will make the case weaker”. “They are not even giving the copy of the chargesheet,” he said.

The family has received Rs 50 lakh in compensation from the Gehlot government. A few days after the murder, Yash and his brother Tarun got government jobs – as promised by the state government – at the Udaipur district magistrate office.

BJP leader Kapil Mishra also raised “over Rs 1 crore” for the family, according to Yash.