Does BJP need a CM face or is Modi enough? Voices from Vasundhara Raje’s rally

Vasundhra Raje is arguably BJP’s tallest leader in Rajasthan, giving the party its biggest win of 160 seats in 2013.

Yet the party hasn’t projected her as its CM candidate this election. Instead, there are rumours of a rift between Raje and the central leadership.

What do BJP workers think about this strategy of going into an election without a central regional face? How popular is Raje with the public? Is the BJP as divided as the Congress in Rajasthan?

We caught up with some of the party’s supporters and workers at a rally in Beawar in Ajmer district, where Raje held a roadshow and addressed the crowds. And, from the looks of it, she remains a popular mass leader despite staying away from the media limelight.

This article was originally published in Newslaundry and can be read here.