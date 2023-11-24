Congress ‘sidelining’ Pilot: Tonk voters say he’s ‘absent’, but still better than BJP

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has commented on it too. During a rally in Jaipur yesterday, Modi brought up Pilot’s late father Rajesh Pilot, and said the Congress “punished Rajeshji and is also punishing his son”. The senior Pilot had opposed Sonia Gandhi as party president in 1998-2000. He had planned to contest against her in the presidential election, but died before it took place.

Pilot later told PTI that Modi’s statements were devoid of facts: “For decades, we have had a good relationship with the [Gandhi] family as well as the party…Such statements are made to divert attention. There is no mention of BJP’s roadmap and vision for the state.”

Pilot’s influence is rooted in east and southeast Rajasthan. Of 46 seats in the area, the Congress won 27 in 2018 and 22 in 2008. Pilot is popular amongst Gurjars, and Congress had seven Gurjar MLAs in the previous polls. The BJP had zero.

But how will this play out if Pilot is really being “snubbed”?

A disconnect, but they’ll vote for him anyway

Voters have their own theories on junior Pilot being sidelined.

“The Congress could have used his youth and energy to garner more votes,” said Rajesh Khatana, a resident of Bambor village in Tonk, Pilot’s home turf. “He attracts huge crowds wherever he goes. Compare it with Gehlot’s rallies.”

Outside the main mosque in Tonk, three men in their 20s told Newslaundry they’re unenthused by Pilot’s work so far. But they feel they’re “left with no option but to vote for Congress”.

“I don’t think any work has been done here,” said Amir Khan, who drives a JCB. “But there is peace. Nobody discriminates against us. Pilot comes here whenever he is required. But he is not frequent.”

In Tonk Pilot is up for reelection against the BJP’s Ajit Singh Mehta, who became MLA in 2013. In the 2018 assembly polls, Pilot had trounced BJP’s Yunus Khan by over 50,000. Yunus Khan, an aide of Vasundhara Raje, is now contesting as an independent from Deedwana.

Moin Khan, who is preparing for exams for government jobs, agreed that Tonk has “peace”.

“Paper leaks will happen in the Congress as well as the BJP rule,” he said, referring to the fact that the Gehlot government has seen at least 15 paper leaks during its tenure. “Both parties are thieves. But the BJP is worse than the Congress.”

Wasi Khan, a tailor, was equally lukewarm. “A few of our youths were arrested during the lockdown. But there was no help from Pilot,” he said. “We have no option but to vote for him. I can’t even tell what development has happened in the city.”

In contrast to Pilot, several young voters spoke fondly of former Tonk municipal corporation chairperson Laxmi Jain, who had installed streetlights, new parks, and roads.

When asked if the AIMIM, which is fielding some candidates in Rajasthan but not in Tonk, is a better option than the Congress, Moin said, “We will wholeheartedly support AIMIM. But only Muslim votes cannot get a candidate elected.” Tonk has 2.5 lakh voters of whom Muslims comprise 70,000; the other dominant communities are SCs and Gurjars.

‘He is seven feet tall’

Members of Pilot’s own party have spoken out about his disconnect with the public. After cow vigilantes lynched Nasir and Junaid in Haryana in February, Pilot had called for strict action against the accused. But in August this year, the Rajasthan coordinator of the Congress’s minority cell, Mohsin Rasheed, had publicly called out Tonk for being silent since then.

“We were trying for his help over several issues including corruption in the corporation,” Rasheed told Newslaundry. “But our concerns were not conveyed to him by those in the middle...As a course correction, he reshuffled his political representatives in Tonk.”

Miffed, Rasheed had even filed his nomination this election but withdrew it after calls by other Congress leaders.

Meanwhile, Moin and others said nothing would happen if Pilot merely called for “strict action”. “No protest from the Congress side happened,” Moin said. “Gehlot and Pilot should have protested against the two murders.”

About 10 km from Tonk is Bambor, a village of 1,000 houses and home to a mixed population of Gurjars and Bairwas (SC), and some Muslims. The road to Bambor is broken and potholed.