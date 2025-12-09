TVK chief Vijay attacks BJP, praises Puducherry CM in first public meet after Karur

Actor and chief of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), Vijay, on Tuesday, December 9, accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of ignoring the needs of Puducherry citizens while also praising the NR Congress (N Rangaswamy Congress) administration of the union territory for its governance.

Addressing a gathering at the Uppalam ground in Puducherry in the first open ground meeting since the Karur stampede in November, Vijay thanked the All-India NR Congress government and Chief Minister N Rangaswamy for giving permission for the meeting, when the Tamil Nadu government had not allowed similar meetings.

The party was permitted to hold a rally, while limiting participation to 5,000 members with a valid ID provided by the TVK itself.

Vijay accused the BJP-led Union government of failing to implement any welfare schemes in Puducherry. He further stated that the Union government had ignored the calls for statehood—a long-standing demand of the people of Puducherry. The BJP is allied with the NR Congress in Puducherry.

He also criticised the Union government for not implementing welfare schemes in Puducherry and not opening more ration shops. He also flagged the frequent arrests of Karaikal fishermen by Sri Lankan coastal authorities and put forward demands for a new railway line between Cuddalore and Puducherry.

Vijay also raised the issue of Minister A John Kumar not being allocated a portfolio even after being a minister for nearly five months. John Kumar had replaced Sai Saravana Kumar as minister in Puducherry’s cabinet after the latter was accused of corruption while serving as civil supplies minister.

Vijay, who had earlier announced his party’s intention to contest elections in Puducherry, slated to be held next year, already had talks with the NR Congress last week. However, the talks are said to have failed, as CM N Rangaswamy announced his party’s plans to be part of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). The TVK is expected to fight the elections alone.

"Before MGR formed the government in Tamil Nadu in 1977, he first established the party in Puducherry in 1974. Similarly, a new wave of change will arise in Puducherry in 2026," Vijay said.

Responding to the TVK leader’s charges, Puducherry Home Minister from the BJP, A Namassivayam, remarked, “He was not allowed to speak in Tamil Nadu and wants to show that he exists in the political space. What he has said is not factual. Ration shops are in state control; he levelled criticism against the Union government without knowing this fact. The question of statehood has existed since before the BJP came to power; criticising the BJP for it is also wrong. He should be advised properly in matters of politics.”

Meanwhile, controversy erupted after a viral clip showed a police officer snatching the mike from TVK general secretary Bussy Anand as he shepherded supporters into the rally ground against police restrictions. In the clip, Anand is seen inviting the crowds into the venue even as the police were trying to stop the entry of people.

In an argument with party functionaries, a policewoman is heard saying, “You are asking me what I am doing. What are you doing? 40 people are dead,” referring to the Karur stampede in September, which claimed the lives of 40 people.