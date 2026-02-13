Puducherry CM Rangaswamy threatens to boycott Assembly election over statehood

Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangaswamy on Thursday, February 12, announced that his party, the All India NR Congress, would boycott the upcoming Legislative Assembly elections if Puducherry is not granted statehood.

The statement came in the Assembly after Leader of the Opposition R Siva challenged the Chief Minister over the unfulfilled promises. “People voted for you with trust. Are you ready to boycott the elections for statehood?” Siva asked, according to The New Indian Express .

Accepting the challenge, Rangaswamy said, “We are ready to boycott the elections. The NR Congress is prepared. Are you ready? We will pass a resolution again demanding statehood and send it to the Union government.”

At the end of the discussion, Siva said the Opposition was open to a united stand on the issue and ready to boycott the elections. He asked the CM to convene a meeting of all political parties and arrive at a decision.

The Chief Minister expressed disappointment over the limited powers of the elected government, noting that Puducherry’s status as a Union Territory restricts its authority. Referring to the concentration of powers with the Lieutenant Governor, Rangaswamy said that while the situation was different earlier in his political career, successive Lieutenant Governors have gradually assumed greater control, leading to administrative challenges.

Siva also questioned the government over protests by contract teachers, temporary public service employees, and National Health Mission staff, accusing it of failing to address their grievances. He alleged that despite branding itself as a “dual-engine government,” the administration had not fulfilled its promises. “You have only provided freebies. Development projects such as bridge construction have not begun, and the airport expansion has not taken place,” he said.