Exit polls 2026: AINRC-BJP alliance to retain power in Puducherry

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) led by the All India NR Congress

(AINRC) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will return to power in Puducherry in 2026, exit polls predict. Most exit poll surveys also predict that the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)-Congress alliance would secure less than half the seats secured by the NDA.

The exit poll survey held by Axis My India says that the NDA will get 40% of the Union Territory’s vote share, winning between 16 and 20 seats. Of these, the AINRC is expected to emerge victorious in 10–12 constituencies, while the BJP is poised to get 4–6 seats. The AIl India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) will win 1–2 seats, the survey says.

Axis My India predicts 30% vote share for the DMK-Congress alliance. These will amount to 6–8 seats, with the DMK winning 5–7 seats, the survey says. The survey also says that the TVK, in alliance with the NMK, will get 17% vote share, which will translate to 2–4 seats.

The exit poll survey results published by the Matrize News Communications mirrored the predictions made by Axis My India.

Hyderabad-based People’s Pulse’s exit poll survey too predicts an NDA win, with about 16–19 seats. The DMK-Congress alliance will win between 10 and 12 seats, the survey says. The TVK will win no seats according to People’s Pulse.

The survey held by Praja Poll Analytics, a Vijayawada-registered company founded in 2025, too says that TVK will not open its account in Puducherry in 2026. The survey predicts a higher number of seats for the NDA, at 19-25 seats, with the DMK-Congress alliance expected to win 6-10 seats.

Puducherry has 30 constituencies in which the AINRC won 10 seats in the 2021 election and formed the government with the support of the BJP, which secured 6 seats. In the 2016 election, the Indian National Congress (INC), in alliance with the DMK, formed the government with V Narayanasamy serving as Chief Minister.