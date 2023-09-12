Stories of Hope: Kauvery Hospital Alwarpet's Heart and Lung Transplants are a testament to Lives Saved by Organ Donation

Dr. Srinivas Rajagopala, Director, Transplant Pulmonology & Lung Recovery Unit at Kauvery Hospital Alwarpet, emphasizes the paramount role of organ donation, stating, "Our success stories in heart and lung transplants underscore the remarkable impact of organ donation on individual lives. We have highlighted our recent human stories but certainly, we have a large number of patients now doing well years after their heart and lung transplant. It is a modern miracle that depends on the selflessness of donors and their families and the expertise of medical teams. A transplant journey involves a close partnership between patients and their families and our multidisciplinary team at every step of the way. Apart from our surgical and medical specialists, our highly-trained dedicated transplant nurses, rehabilitation team, nutritionists, coordinators and allied support staff play a vital role in the success of any transplant. Our team, helped by the state-of-the-art infrastructure, provides comprehensive and life-long support to our transplant patients, answering their queries every day and nudging them to do their follow tests"

Dr Aravindan Selvaraj, Co-Founder and Executive Director, Kauvery Hospital, reinforces the importance of organ donation, saying, "These heart-warming stories reflect the lifesaving potential of organ donation. The act of organ donation gives a second chance to live, and transforms lives significantly. The Heart and Lung Transplant team at Kauvery Hospital led by Dr Kumud Kumar Dhital, Program Director Heart & Lung Transplantation, comprises highly qualified transplant surgeons, cardiologists, pulmonologists, anaesthetists and intensivists, transplant nurses, perfusionists, coordinators, physician assistants and other multi-disciplinary colleagues right from pre-operative to post-operative care. Transplants saves lives.”