Scarless, Minimally Invasive Thyroid Surgery launched at Kauvery Hospital, Salem

New treatment option for Thyroid disease that is common among Women

Scarless, Safe Surgery and Painless, Speedy Recovery

Salem, 15th November, 2023: Kauvery Hospital, Salem, which is part of a leading multi-specialty healthcare chain in Tamil Nadu, performed its first Scarless, Minimally Invasive Thyroid Surgery.

Thyroid diseases are common in women. Common diseases that arise from the thyroid are functional issues like Hyperthyroidism or Hypothyroidism. But Sometimes swelling may arise from the thyroid, which may be single or multiple and cancerous or non-cancerous, and they usually require surgery. Conventional surgery is done by an open method via an incision in the neck, which leaves a scar on the neck, whereas women would like to have treatment options with definitive cosmetic appeal.

“A 40-year-old lady presented herself with complaints of swelling in the neck”, said Dr. Rajkumar Subramaniam, Surgical oncologist at Kauvery hospital Salem. “Upon further evaluation, she was diagnosed as having a thyroid nodule, which warranted surgery. However, she specifically wished to avoid a scar on the neck that would result from a conventional surgery. Therefore we gave her the option of a Minimally Invasive Thyroid Surgery. After careful consideration she happily agreed and underwent the procedure. The post-operative period was uneventful, and she was discharged on the second day after successful removal of the thyroid nodule without any scar on her neck”.

Unlike traditional thyroid surgery, this innovative approach uses small incisions and specialized instruments to access and remove the thyroid gland through the holes in the axilla/chest. With the magnified vision, preserving the vital structures in the neck is very accurate and safe.

This Innovative, Scarless Surgery is the first of its kind at Salem, and offers a very accurate and speedy recovery with minimal post-operative pain.

Speaking on this, Dr Manivannan, Founder & Managing Director, Kauvery Hospital said, "Innovations like Minimally Invasive Thyroid Surgery help us in treating thyroid patients with precision and accuracy, leading to a painless and speedy recovery, and more importantly a scar-free outcome. I would like to appreciate Dr. Rajkumar Subramaniam, Surgical Oncologist at Kauvery Hospital, Salem, for adopting advanced and innovative technologies to help restore good health and confidence and make a difference in the lives of patients."