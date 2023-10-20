Revolutionizing Cancer Pain Management with India's First-Ever DREZotomy Procedure at Apollo Cancer Centre, Chennai

Chennai, 16 September 2023: Apollo Cancer Centres, a renowned institution at the forefront of advanced cancer care, proudly announces the successful procedure of India's first-ever Dorsal Root Entry Zone lesioning (DREZotomy) procedure for a patient with cancer pain. This remarkable feat of surgical precision took place at Apollo Cancer Centre, Chennai, and was performed on a patient afflicted with a Pancoast tumor (cancer that starts in the top part of the lung (the apex), leading to severe pain in the right upper limb. This groundbreaking procedure highlights the untapped potential of advanced neurosurgery in cancer pain management, even in cases presenting extraordinary risks and complexities.

Led by Dr Hrishikesh Sarkar, Senior Consultant - Neurosurgery, Apollo Cancer Centre, Chennai, the dedicated team of neurosurgeons decided to employ DREZotomy, a high-stakes procedure rarely used in the context of cancer-related pain, to provide the patient with much-needed relief.

Dr Sarkar said, “The patient, who was battling cancer affecting the throat and windpipe, had been enduring excruciating pain that remained unrelieved despite extensive medication and root block injections. Recognizing the urgency of the situation, the patient was referred to Apollo Cancer Centre's esteemed neurosurgical team. They faced the formidable challenge of distinguishing between regions of the spinal cord responsible for sensation and motor function. Conventionally, DREZotomy has been utilised to alleviate pain in a paralysed patient. However, in this scenario, the patient had no prior weakness. An incorrect incision could have resulted in paralysis or severe motor deficits. The successful navigation of these challenges not only brought monumental and immediate relief to the patient but also marked a historic moment in neurosurgical interventions for cancer-related pain.

Executing a DREZotomy for this particular case demanded unparalleled precision, involving minute, precise slits in the patient's spinal cord in the neck region, responsible for carrying sensations. The stakes were exceptionally high, as any misstep could lead to catastrophic complications, including irreversible damage to motor functions. While DREZotomy is well-established for treating brachial plexus pain, its innovative application in cancer pain management needs wider recognition. It has the potential to make an enormous difference in the lives of cancer survivors. Our achievement underscores the pivotal role that neurosurgical options can play in addressing seemingly insurmountable medical challenges.”

Dr Preetha Reddy, Executive Vice Chairperson, Apollo Hospitals Enterprises Ltd, said, “At Apollo, our commitment to innovation and advancing patient care knows no bounds. The successful DREZotomy procedure at Apollo Cancer Centre demonstrates our unwavering dedication to pushing the boundaries of medical science and offering novel solutions to patients in need. We believe in harnessing cutting-edge technology and the expertise of our exceptional medical teams to provide hope, relief, and a better quality of life for those facing the challenges of cancer. This achievement exemplifies our enduring mission to make a positive impact on healthcare, not just in India but on a global scale.”

Dr T. Raja, Director - Medical Oncology, Apollo Cancer Centre, Chennai, said, “This pioneering DREZotomy procedure represents a significant leap in our approach to managing cancer-induced pain. It's a testament to the collaborative spirit and commitment to innovation at Apollo Cancer Centre. This achievement reaffirms our dedication to exploring every avenue in providing comprehensive care to our patients, especially those facing the most challenging circumstances. We look forward to the possibilities this procedure unlocks and the hope it brings to patients battling cancer along with the pain afflicted by it.”

This groundbreaking success of the DREZotomy procedure propels Apollo Cancer Centres to further its commitment to exploring and implementing novel neurosurgical approaches in cancer treatment. Apollo Cancer Centres is dedicated to sharing its expertise and findings with the global healthcare community, with the aim of redefining the boundaries of what is medically achievable.

