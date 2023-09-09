Radiant Wellness Conclave 2023: Inspiring Thought Leadership for Holistic Wellness

Chennai, 7th September:
The Radiant Group of Companies has announced its annual Radiant Wellness Conclave (RWC) - a premier event focused on holistic wellness, set to take place on the 16th of September this year. This captivating event, curated by the brand’s mentor Dr. Shashi Tharoor, is set to feature some of the country’s most illustrious thought leaders and speakers at the Taj Coromandel in Chennai. The theme of the Conclave’s 6th edition has been rolled out - ‘Power of Possibilities,’ through the nine dimensions of wellness.
The Radiant Wellness Conclave is an intellectual property of the Radiant Group of Companies and has grown to be one of the largest gatherings in Chennai, highlighting the importance of wellness in today's urban society. This year's lineup of speakers includes distinguished individuals such as Dr. Palanivel Thiagarajan, Dr. Shashi Tharoor, Dr. Anbumani Ramadoss, Barkha Dutt, actor-director Revathi, Maj Gen Vikram Dev Dogra AVSM, Gen Devraj Anbu, Lt Gen Sandhu, Dr. Shriram Madhav Nene and Raju Venkatraman, each sharing unique insights into the discourse on holistic wellness. There will also be a panel discussion with start-up entrepreneurs, and a discussion of the speakers’ round table, moderated by Dr Shashi Tharoor. Following the discourse, will be an entertaining musical evening featuring legendary singer Usha Uthup, who will be honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award, which will be presented by Dr. Renuka David, Col. David Devasahayam, Dr. Shashi Tharoor, and Dr. Palanivel Thiagarajan.
The Radiant Wellness Conclave is a not-for-profit event organized by Radiant Foundation, a CSR initiative by the Radiant Group of Companies. This year's theme centers around the concept of wellness equilibrium, fostering a conscientious society that values wellness across all parameters, including Physical, Spiritual, Intellectual, Financial, Occupational, Health, Technology, and Emotional aspects.
"We believe in creating a better India by nurturing disruptive and thought leadership in the nine dimensions of wellness," says Dr. Renuka David, Founder of Radiant Wellness Conclave. “I was a gynaecologist and frontier doctor for several years in the Indian Army. After I moved to Chennai, I realised there were a lot of gynaecologists, but the real need of the hour was to address lifestyle diseases. According to a report published this year by the Department of Biotechnology, Govt of India, non-communicable diseases account for 53% of the nation’s deaths and 44% of disability-adjusted life-years lost. Around 77 million people live with diabetes. Both rural and urban populations suffer from hypertension. The current life expectancy here is 70.42 years, as opposed to 77.28 in the US, 81.75 in Canada, and 84.62 in Japan. So, we really need to address some of these issues. Along the way, I’ve also realised it’s not just important to be physically fit. One needs to focus on other aspects of wellness as well; for instance, being financially sound; or looking after mother earth through the concept of environmental wellness. So, we’ve consciously looked for experts and thought leaders in these fields who would share their insights with us. What makes this conclave truly special it is that it’s a live conclave. It will be streamed live, and we will connect to people instantly along with regular social media updates.”
Dr. Renuka David is the dynamic Managing Director of Radiant Medical Services. With extensive experience, she offers holistic solutions for disease prevention, emphasizing healthy lifestyles. An alumna of Coimbatore Medical College, Dr. David has been a frontier doctor, working extensively on women's and young adults' well-being in urban, rural, and tribal India. She's a TEDx speaker, entrepreneur, and wellness expert. Dr Renuka David is the Creative Editor of Medals & Ribbons, a quarterly magazine about the Indian Armed Forces.
The Radiant Wellness Conclave attracts a diverse audience, including professionals, corporate heads, entrepreneurs, educators, and an exuberant youth force from local colleges. This year, the event will be live-streamed, ensuring that its impactful discussions reach a broader online viewership. “We are excited to bring back the physical format of the Conclave after two years of virtual events due to the Covid-19 pandemic," says Dr. Renuka David.
The Radiant Wellness Conclave has consistently elevated the level of debate, discourse, and discussion surrounding wellness, featuring prominent speakers like Abhinav Bindra, Shabana Azmi, Javed Akhtar, Nandita Das, Lisa Ray, Meghna Gulzar, and R Madhavan in previous years. The event's impact extends beyond the Conclave through projects like Radiant Ashraya, Radiant Sambandh, Radiant Shiksha, and COVID-19 relief initiatives, showcasing Radiant Foundation's commitment to social responsibility.
Col. David Devasahayam, Chairman and Managing Director of the Radiant Group of Companies, is the Patron of the Radiant Wellness Conclave. A veteran of the Indian Army, he founded Radiant Cash Management Services, leading it to a successful IPO in January 2023. He's an alumnus of Jawaharlal Nehru University and Harvard Business School. Among his awards are Asia's Greatest Leader and Excellence in Entrepreneurship. He has also received an Award of Excellence last year from Members of the UK Parliament, House of Lords and Vice Chair of All-Party Parliamentary Group on UK India Trade & Investment for stewarding the Radiant Group of Companies.
For more information and updates on the Radiant Wellness Conclave 2023, please visit http://radiantwellnessconclave.com/
