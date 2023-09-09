Radiant Wellness Conclave 2023: Inspiring Thought Leadership for Holistic Wellness

Chennai, 7th September:

The Radiant Group of Companies has announced its annual Radiant Wellness Conclave (RWC) - a premier event focused on holistic wellness, set to take place on the 16th of September this year. This captivating event, curated by the brand’s mentor Dr. Shashi Tharoor, is set to feature some of the country’s most illustrious thought leaders and speakers at the Taj Coromandel in Chennai. The theme of the Conclave’s 6th edition has been rolled out - ‘Power of Possibilities,’ through the nine dimensions of wellness.

The Radiant Wellness Conclave is an intellectual property of the Radiant Group of Companies and has grown to be one of the largest gatherings in Chennai, highlighting the importance of wellness in today's urban society. This year's lineup of speakers includes distinguished individuals such as Dr. Palanivel Thiagarajan, Dr. Shashi Tharoor, Dr. Anbumani Ramadoss, Barkha Dutt, actor-director Revathi, Maj Gen Vikram Dev Dogra AVSM, Gen Devraj Anbu, Lt Gen Sandhu, Dr. Shriram Madhav Nene and Raju Venkatraman, each sharing unique insights into the discourse on holistic wellness. There will also be a panel discussion with start-up entrepreneurs, and a discussion of the speakers’ round table, moderated by Dr Shashi Tharoor. Following the discourse, will be an entertaining musical evening featuring legendary singer Usha Uthup, who will be honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award, which will be presented by Dr. Renuka David, Col. David Devasahayam, Dr. Shashi Tharoor, and Dr. Palanivel Thiagarajan.

The Radiant Wellness Conclave is a not-for-profit event organized by Radiant Foundation, a CSR initiative by the Radiant Group of Companies. This year's theme centers around the concept of wellness equilibrium, fostering a conscientious society that values wellness across all parameters, including Physical, Spiritual, Intellectual, Financial, Occupational, Health, Technology, and Emotional aspects.

"We believe in creating a better India by nurturing disruptive and thought leadership in the nine dimensions of wellness," says Dr. Renuka David, Founder of Radiant Wellness Conclave. “I was a gynaecologist and frontier doctor for several years in the Indian Army. After I moved to Chennai, I realised there were a lot of gynaecologists, but the real need of the hour was to address lifestyle diseases. According to a report published this year by the Department of Biotechnology, Govt of India, non-communicable diseases account for 53% of the nation’s deaths and 44% of disability-adjusted life-years lost. Around 77 million people live with diabetes. Both rural and urban populations suffer from hypertension. The current life expectancy here is 70.42 years, as opposed to 77.28 in the US, 81.75 in Canada, and 84.62 in Japan. So, we really need to address some of these issues. Along the way, I’ve also realised it’s not just important to be physically fit. One needs to focus on other aspects of wellness as well; for instance, being financially sound; or looking after mother earth through the concept of environmental wellness. So, we’ve consciously looked for experts and thought leaders in these fields who would share their insights with us. What makes this conclave truly special it is that it’s a live conclave. It will be streamed live, and we will connect to people instantly along with regular social media updates.”