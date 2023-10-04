Laurus Labs Announces its support to RCHI for cardiac treatments of underprivileged children
Hyderabad, 29th Sep, 2023: On this World Heart Day, Rainbow Children’s Heart Institute, an exclusive center for pediatric cardiac care within the Rainbow Hospital Group, marks a unique celebration of survivors who have triumphed over congenital heart anomalies. This 110-bedded institute, conducting more than 700 cardiac procedures and 750 cardiac surgeries annually, has been instrumental in saving the lives of hundreds of children grappling with cardiac issues, both from within the country and abroad.
On significant occasion, the Children’s Heart Institute hosted a gathering of more than 30 survivors who were diagnosed with congenital heart disease during their prenatal stages, alongside their families hailing from various regions of the country. Interestingly, an additional 20 survivors joined the event virtually.
Appreciably, on this heartwarming occasion, Laurus Labs has pledged to support Rainbow Children’s Heart Institute in saving little hearts. Mr. VV Ravi Kumar, Executive Director and CFO, on behalf of Laurus Labs, announced their support for 50 underprivileged children in need of treatment for heart diseases per year.
Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Shweta Bakhru, Senior Consultant in Pediatric Cardiology, expressed her delight, saying, "We are thrilled to celebrate these little champions. It is worth noting that Congenital Heart Disease is a structural disorder, and identifying it in fetal life plays a crucial role in rectifying this issue. In some of the heart diseases identified in fetal life, medical or surgical intervention may not be necessary, except for long-term follow-ups. In some instances, it can even be treated during the prenatal phase. Therefore, I urge parents of babies with congenital heart disease not to lose hope but to remain resilient in supporting their child's recovery from this challenge.
At Rainbow Children’s Heart Institute, we tirelessly work towards saving children's lives. We perform approximately 200 fetal echo - cardiographies every month, totaling over 2400 echocardiograms annually and 30% of these reveal anomalies. However, it's note-worthy that most of these anomalies are treatable. We are absolutely thrilled to witness these children grow up and thrive in good health."
Dr. Chinna Swami Reddy, Chief Cardiothoracic Surgeon at Rainbow Children’s Heart Institute, shared his perspective, stating, "Most congenital heart anomalies can be effectively treated if detected at an early stage. Surgical interventions in some cases are lifesaving. We feel immense joy when we can successfully treat these children and send them home with smiles. It's essential to understand that early intervention is the key. If the defect is diagnosed during the prenatal period, it greatly facilitates successful treatment."
“We are happy to join hands in saving tiny hearts and further, saving lives of children. We thank Rainbow Children’s Heart Institute for giving us this opportunity to support a noble cause.”, said Mr VV Ravi Kumar, Executive Director and CFO, Laurus Labs.
For More information Contact Dr. Nageswara Rao Koneti – 97013 -00455, Dr. Shwetha – 80089 - 15442