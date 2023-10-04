Laurus Labs Announces its support to RCHI for cardiac treatments of underprivileged children

Hyderabad, 29th Sep, 2023: On this World Heart Day, Rainbow Children’s Heart Institute, an exclusive center for pediatric cardiac care within the Rainbow Hospital Group, marks a unique celebration of survivors who have triumphed over congenital heart anomalies. This 110-bedded institute, conducting more than 700 cardiac procedures and 750 cardiac surgeries annually, has been instrumental in saving the lives of hundreds of children grappling with cardiac issues, both from within the country and abroad.

On significant occasion, the Children’s Heart Institute hosted a gathering of more than 30 survivors who were diagnosed with congenital heart disease during their prenatal stages, alongside their families hailing from various regions of the country. Interestingly, an additional 20 survivors joined the event virtually.

Appreciably, on this heartwarming occasion, Laurus Labs has pledged to support Rainbow Children’s Heart Institute in saving little hearts. Mr. VV Ravi Kumar, Executive Director and CFO, on behalf of Laurus Labs, announced their support for 50 underprivileged children in need of treatment for heart diseases per year.