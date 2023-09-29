Kauvery Hospital Vadapalani Launches Kauvery Heart Institute on World Heart Day

[Chennai – September 29, 2023] – In commemoration of World Heart Day, Kauvery Hospital Vadapalani launched Kauvery Heart Institute, a state-of-the-art facility dedicated to advancing cardiovascular care in the region. The institute was launched by Thiru P K Sekar Babu, Hon’ble Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department, Government of Tamil Nadu.

The Kauvery Heart Institute, equipped with cutting-edge technology and staffed by a team of highly skilled cardiac specialists, aims to provide comprehensive cardiac care that meets the highest international standards. This institute will serve as a hub for the diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of heart-related ailments, ensuring that patients receive the best possible care from a team of experts.

The institute is equipped with the latest diagnostic equipment, including advanced cardiac MRI and CT scanners, allowing for precise and early detection of heart conditions. A dedicated catheterization lab is in place for highly experienced interventional cardiologists who are capable of performing all complex interventional cardiology procedures in addition to standard angioplasty and stent placement.

The Institute is also proficient in the field of complex cardiac electrophysiology interventions, and offers a sophisticated range of technology for addressing and resolving complex heart rhythm disorders.

The institute also offers a wide range of cardiac surgical interventions, including coronary artery bypass grafting (CABG), valve replacements and minimally invasive surgeries.

The Kauvery Heart Institute at Kauvery Hospital, Vadapalani, is closely integrated with Kauvery Hospitals Chennai’s ambitious and highly accomplished Heart – Lung Transplantation Program which was recently accoladed by TRANSTAN for Best Performance In Heart and Lung Transplant for the year 2022-23.