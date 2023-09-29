Kauvery Hospital Vadapalani Launches Kauvery Heart Institute on World Heart Day
[Chennai – September 29, 2023] – In commemoration of World Heart Day, Kauvery Hospital Vadapalani launched Kauvery Heart Institute, a state-of-the-art facility dedicated to advancing cardiovascular care in the region. The institute was launched by Thiru P K Sekar Babu, Hon’ble Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department, Government of Tamil Nadu.
The Kauvery Heart Institute, equipped with cutting-edge technology and staffed by a team of highly skilled cardiac specialists, aims to provide comprehensive cardiac care that meets the highest international standards. This institute will serve as a hub for the diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of heart-related ailments, ensuring that patients receive the best possible care from a team of experts.
The institute is equipped with the latest diagnostic equipment, including advanced cardiac MRI and CT scanners, allowing for precise and early detection of heart conditions. A dedicated catheterization lab is in place for highly experienced interventional cardiologists who are capable of performing all complex interventional cardiology procedures in addition to standard angioplasty and stent placement.
The Institute is also proficient in the field of complex cardiac electrophysiology interventions, and offers a sophisticated range of technology for addressing and resolving complex heart rhythm disorders.
The institute also offers a wide range of cardiac surgical interventions, including coronary artery bypass grafting (CABG), valve replacements and minimally invasive surgeries.
The Kauvery Heart Institute at Kauvery Hospital, Vadapalani, is closely integrated with Kauvery Hospitals Chennai’s ambitious and highly accomplished Heart – Lung Transplantation Program which was recently accoladed by TRANSTAN for Best Performance In Heart and Lung Transplant for the year 2022-23.
A comprehensive cardiac rehabilitation program is available to help patients recover and regain their heart health after surgery or a cardiac event.
Apart from treating heart ailments, the department will also educate the public on prevention of heart diseases through health checkups, lifestyle modification guidance and awareness campaigns.
Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Aravindan Selvaraj, Co-Founder & Executive Director Kauvery Hospitals said, "The launch of the Kauvery Heart Institute is a significant step forward in our mission to provide accessible, high-quality healthcare. Heart disease is a growing concern globally, and our institute aims to address this by offering a holistic approach to heart health. We are proud to bring world-class cardiac care to Vadapalani and surrounding areas. One of our centers of excellence is Cardiology and we are pleased to extend this excellence in Vadapalani, our latest addition to the Kauvery Group of Hospitals"
Speaking on the occasion, Hon’ble Minister Thiru Sekar Babu said, “The incidence of heart diseases has been on the rise and we also see the younger population suffering from heart diseases. Therefore, it is crucial to have access to advanced and right medical facilities and it is even more important to be aware of the prevention methods. Kauvery Hospital has been addressing both - treating heart diseases and creating awareness on prevention. I congratulate Kauvery Hospital for the launch of Kauvery Heart Institute at their new hospital in Vadapalani.”
In an effort to raise awareness on prevention and early diagnosis, the hospital is also organizing a free cardiac camp which offers ECG and ECHO evaluation and Consultation with a Cardiologist from 29th Sept to 1st Oct 2023. Above 300 people shall be benefiting from the camp.
Kauvery Hospital Alwarpet hosted a series of activities at Elliots Beach Road Besant Nagar which included a 2 km walkathon and Zumba session promoting healthy lifestyle for a healthy heart. The importance of a healthy lifestyle to prevent heart diseases, and the timely intervention during cardiac emergencies were highlighted through a mime show performance. The hospital also hosted a session on Basic Life Support and AED during times of cardiac arrests. Over 200 people participated in the activities.