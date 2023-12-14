Kauvery Hospital Alwarpet Treats Life-Threatening Brain Aneurysm in a young 38-year-old man without major surgery by minimally invasive flow diverter procedure

14th December 2023, Chennai : Kauvery Hospital Main Alwarpet , a unit of Kauvery Group of Hospitals announces the successful treatment of a potentially life-threatening brain aneurysm in a young male aged 38, working in a private firm. The individual had been suffering from a persistent dull headache for two months, leading to the diagnosis of a large cerebral aneurysm in the main artery on the left side of his brain by MRI.

Upon evaluation, Dr. Bhuvaneshwari Rajendran, Senior Consultant in Neurophysiology and Neurology at Kauvery Hospital Alwarpet, highlighted the imminent risk of rupture associated with the large aneurysm. A rupture can lead to severe consequences, including stroke and lifelong disability. Dr. Bhuvaneshwari emphasized the necessity of immediate intervention to prevent such devastating outcomes.

After careful consideration, a multidisciplinary team of experts at Kauvery Hospital Alwarpet decided that endovascular angio treatment was the most appropriate and safe approach. This minimally invasive procedure involved the placement of a flow diverter, akin to a stent in the main artery, to prevent blood from entering the aneurysm pouch. Despite the inherent risks of the procedure, the patient underwent the treatment with informed consent.

Dr. Sathya Narayanan R, Neuro and Vascular Interventional Radiologist at Kauvery Hospital, skillfully performed the procedure, showcasing the hospital’s commitment to providing advanced and specialized care to its patients.

He was observed in the ward for two days and was discharged on the third day without any complications. This procedure highlights the advantage of minimally invasive endovascular management of brain aneurysms which are scar less procedure, pain less procedure, reduced hospital stay, faster recovery time and lower complication rate.

Speaking about the procedure, Dr. Bhuvaneshwari Rajendran, Senior Consultant in Neurophysiology and Neurology at Kauvery Hospital Alwarpet said, “The gravity of the situation was evident upon evaluation. It was imperative for us to act swiftly to prevent any devastating outcomes. After careful consideration and collaboration among our multidisciplinary team of experts, we decided the course of treatment. This case serves as a testament to the dedication and proficiency of our medical professionals. Teamwork, in my opinion, remains the cornerstone in ensuring the welfare and successful treatment of our patients.”

“I would like to acknowledge the exceptional skills of our medical team whose expertise and precision were instrumental in the success of this procedure. This achievement reaffirms our belief in the power of collective expertise in ensuring the welfare and well-being of our patients. We remain dedicated to our mission of delivering high-quality healthcare and will continue to strive for excellence in every medical endeavor”, said Dr. Aravindan Selvaraj, Co Founder and Executive Director, Kauvery Group of Hospitals.