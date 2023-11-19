Kauvery Hospital Alwarpet Launches Kauvery Heart Institute at the Inaugural of Kauvery International Cardiology Conclave

Chennai, 18th November 2023: Kauvery Hospital Alwarpet announced the setting up of Heart Institute on the inauguration of the ‘Kauvery International Cardiology Conclave 2023,’ held at ITC Grand Chola on November 18th and 19th. The Institute was unveiled by Padmashree Dr K. M Cherian, underscoring its unyielding commitment to advancing and promoting awareness in cardiac sciences, the Kauvery Heart Institute to set new benchmarks in world-class healthcare delivery.

The 'Kauvery International Cardiology Conclave 2023 Marked by its distinguished setting and impactful discourse showcased ground-breaking developments in the field. Renowned speakers, cutting edge research presentations and discussions on the latest advancements in cardiac care that marked the two-day event. The response from over 250 delegates was overwhelmingly positive, reflecting the conclaves pivotal role in fostering collaboration and disseminating crucial knowledge in the pursuit improved health care outcomes.

Eminent national speakers from India and from across the globe further enriched the diversity of perspectives and expertise shared during the event. The topics covered ranged from Coronary Artery Disease, Structural Heart Disease, PCI & Cardiogenic Shock, Cardiac Electrophysiology, to Heart & Lung Transplant, offering attendees a comprehensive understanding of the latest developments in the field.

Kauvery Hospital during the conclave honored Dr A R Raghuram for his exemplary contribution in the field of Cardiothoracic surgery, Dr Mullasari Ajit S for his exemplary contribution in the field of Interventional Cardiology, Dr Raghavan Subramaniyam for his exemplary contribution in the field of Paediatric Cardiology & Dr T R Muralidharan for his exemplary contribution in the field of Interventional Cardiology and Electrophysiology.

In commemorating the successful finale of the 'Kauvery International Cardiology Conclave 2023,' Dr. Aravindan Selvaraj, Co-Founder & Executive Director of Kauvery Group of Hospitals said, “This International Conclave will enable the clinical talent to collaborate with international Doctors by embracing and leveraging the strengths of international colleagues to create an environment that benefits better clinical outcomes for our patients”

“Kauvery Hospital has been in the forefront of performing many first of its kind in the country and high-end cardiac surgeries like Complex Coronary Angioplasty, Impella, Hybrid Bypass Surgeries & Heart Transplants. Kauvery Heart Institute comprises internationally trained cardiologists, cardiac surgeons, technicians and Anesthetists to provide comprehensive care,” he further added.