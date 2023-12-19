Kauvery Hospital Alwarpet launches Diabetes on Wheels Program

‘Diabetes on Wheels’ was flagged off by Dr J. Radhakrishnan, IAS, Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner.

The specially equipped vehicle will travel across Chennai and its suburbs screening people for diabetes and creating awareness for 100 days at 100 locations

The program was launched at Dishoom Dishoom Diabetes- an annual expo by Kauvery Hospital for free diabetes screening and education.

Chennai, 17th December 2023: Kauvery Hospital Alwarpet, unit of the Kauvery Group of Hospitals, launched the Diabetes on Wheels Program. A mobile van with a team of doctor, dietitian and a nurse will visit 100 locations in Chennai spread across 100 days to raise awareness on Diabetes and its prevention. The van was flagged off by Dr J. Radhakrishnan, IAS, Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner at the Dishoom Dishoom Diabetes program- an annual expo by Kauvery Hospital to raise awareness on Diabetes.

Around 600 attendees of the expo benefited from free check-ups on Vitals, Random Blood Sugar, Lipid Profile, Foot Study, Diet Counseling, Physiotherapy counseling, Eye & Dental Check Up. Beyond health screenings, attendees explored stalls featuring diabetic-friendly foods, diet supplements, footwear, and various other diabetic care products.

Dr. K Baraneedharan, Senior Consultant Diabetologist speaking on the occasion said, “Diabetes is a silent predator that thrives in the shadows of ignorance. Often-overlooked risk factors are obesity, sedentary lifestyle, genetics, age, and family history. The key to defeating diabetes lies in emphasizing its critical nature as a chronic disease. Dishoom Dishoom Diabetes is an effort in understanding and recognizing the early signs of Diabetes, and embracing a lifestyle that prevents its advances. This year the theme for World Diabetes Day was ‘Know your risk know your responsibility’, and on the same lines we have launched a community outreach program called ‘Diabetes on Wheels’. Through this program we aim to reach a wider population of Chennai, where we will inform and educate the public on diabetes- prevention and management. We will also urge the high risk individuals to get further investigations done through a subsidized price thus making it affordable and accessible for all.”

“India has an estimated 77 million people (1 in 11 Indians) formally diagnosed with diabetes, which makes it the second most affected in the world.. One in six people (17%) in the world with diabetes is from India. With these alarming numbers, what we as healthcare providers strive to achieve is the prevention and management of Diabetes. An initiative such as this will help us reach people across different age groups and different sectors of the society. We aim to educate people on Diabetes and urge them to follow a healthy lifestyle, says Dr Aravindan Selvaraj, Co-Founder and Executive Director, Kauvery Group of Hospitals.