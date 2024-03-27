Apollo Cancer Centres Pioneers A New Era In Breast Cancer Surgery

Robotic breast surgery performed in the state-of-the-art Da Vinci Xi, enabling high precision

Helps maintain the shape and contour of the breast

Improved preservation of nipple sensation

Oncologically safe with faster return to normal life

Chennai, – March 26th, 2024 – Renowned for its commitment to excellence in healthcare, Apollo Cancer Centre, Chennai (ACC), has achieved a ground-breaking surgical milestone by successfully performing South Asia's first-ever robotic nipple-sparing mastectomy with immediate reconstruction. The surgeons were able to remove the entire breast while preserving the nipple through tiny hidden incisions, enabling aesthetic outcomes for the patient.

Performed by Apollo Cancer Centres’ esteemed team of robotic surgical oncologists, led by Dr. Venkat P and Dr. Priya Kapoor, this innovative procedure marks a significant advancement in the field of breast cancer surgery.

The surgery was conducted on a 37-year-old woman from Assam who was diagnosed with early-stage breast cancer and a BRCA1 mutation. Given her condition, a bilateral mastectomy with removal of both her ovaries prophylactically was required.

Considering her age and the importance of preserving the natural appearance of her breasts, the approach chosen was a nipple-sparing mastectomy. This technique aims to minimize the impact on the patient's quality of life by preserving an essential body marker for women and ensuring a more positive post-treatment experience.

The surgeons followed specific protocols to successfully execute this surgery. Following neoadjuvant chemotherapy, the patient opted for bilateral mastectomy and prophylactic oophorectomy. The innovative Robotic Nipple Sparing Mastectomy (NSM) with Risk-Reducing Oophorectomy was performed, utilizing tiny incisions and leveraging the advantages of robotic surgery.

Udipti Barua (name changed on request) said, “The clinicians at Apollo Cancer Centre facilitated a remarkably swift recovery, enabling me to resume my normal routine within a week after a life-altering procedure. Dr. Venkat and the team allowed me to reclaim my life with dignity, preserving my natural appearance while conquering cancer. Today, I emerge stronger and with renewed hope."

Dr. Venkat P, Senior Consultant - Surgical Oncology, ACC Chennai, expressed his optimism about the future of robotic breast surgery in India, stating, “In our commitment to preserving the patient's natural breast contour, we embraced the revolutionary approach of robotic bilateral mastectomy with risk-reducing oophorectomy. This cutting-edge, robotic-assisted technique not only provided superior visualization but also minimized blood loss, improved ergonomics, and delivered outstanding cosmetic outcomes. The patient's successful & faster recovery aided for a discharge within 24 hours’ post-procedure.”

Dr. Priya Kapoor, Consultant – Surgical Oncology, ACC Chennai, said, “The procedure not only removes the entire breast through discreet incisions but also increases the likelihood of preserving sensation in breast skin and nipple. The innovation goes beyond, leaving the nipple, skin, and breast intact even after surgery, preserving the entire shape of the breast. By introducing this new technique, we aim to provide our patients with the best possible cosmetic outcomes and ensure a better quality of life post-surgery.”

Dr. Preetha Reddy, the Executive Vice Chairperson of Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Limited, expressed immense pride in a ground breaking achievement, stating, "It is exhilarating to witness the extraordinary triumph of our robotic surgical team, under the leadership of Dr. Venkat and Dr. Priya, in achieving South Asia's inaugural robotic bilateral nipple-sparing mastectomy, with the Da Vinci Xi. The exceptional results of this innovative surgery herald the inauguration of RoBreaS, India's premier robotic breast surgery program. Moreover, setting a new standard in surgical excellence, this effort paves the way for a future where advanced technology and compassionate care converge, igniting new hope in cancer care. At large, it is a testament to our unwavering dedication to offering superior treatment options, and make advanced healthcare much more accessible to all.”

Breast cancer stands as the most prevalent cancer in women globally, and it ranks as the second leading cause of cancer-related deaths. Recognizing the increasing incidence of breast cancer, particularly in younger women, Apollo Cancer Centre has been at the forefront of adopting cutting-edge technologies to improve patient outcomes.

