A Momentous Milestone— Apollo Cancer Centre’s Journey of Redefining Cancer Care and Instilling Hope for 30 Years

First private oncology centre in India to celebrate the milestone of 30 years since inception, enabling over 7 lakh patients to ‘Win Over Cancer’

ACC also celebrated World Rose Day to embrace the spirit of compassion, hope, and unity in the fight against cancer

Chennai, September 21st, 2023 – Apollo Cancer Centre (ACC) Chennai celebrated 30 years of unwavering commitment to excellence in cancer care and World Rose Day, with a special evening get-together as a tribute to the cancer warriors who have triumphed over cancer. On this momentous occasion, ACC reflects on its remarkable journey, highlighting numerous clinical and infrastructural milestones that have set new standards in cancer care.

Since its inception in 1993, Apollo Cancer Centre has consistently expanded its reach to serve patients across diverse geographical regions, ensuring access to world-class cancer care. With a pioneering spirit, ACC has dedicated itself to providing patient-centric care, focusing not only on treating cancer but also on enhancing the overall well-being of patients. One of the hallmarks of ACC's journey has been its collaborations with leading international institutions, nurturing knowledge exchange and ensuring that patients have access to cutting-edge treatment and therapies. These partnerships have played a pivotal role in ACC's mission to continually improve and innovate in the field of oncology.

Commenting on the 30-year milestone of Apollo Cancer Centre in Chennai, Dr. Preetha Reddy, Executive Vice Chairperson, Apollo Hospitals Enterprises Ltd, emphasized, “Apollo Cancer Centre in Chennai was our first standalone cancer hospital and over the past three decades, we dedicated ourselves not only to achieving remarkable clinical and infrastructural milestones but, more importantly, to fostering a profound culture of empathy, innovation, and global cooperation. Our unwavering commitment has always been to offer all-encompassing, patient-centred care that goes far beyond medical intervention, touching the lives of our cherished patients and their families. Apollo Cancer Centre's legacy is one of hope, healing, and a steadfast promise of a brighter tomorrow. We're excited about the ongoing journey that lies ahead, as we walk hand in hand with those we serve."

Mr Harshad Reddy, Director - Group Oncology & International, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd, said, “Our celebration, coinciding with World Rose Day, marks three decades of unwavering dedication in the field of cancer care. These 30 years have been a testament to our profound commitment to nurturing hope, resilience, and the remarkable strength that enables individuals to conquer adversity. In this moment, we take great pride in cherishing the indomitable spirit of our patients and the countless triumphant stories that inspire us daily. Looking ahead, we're determined to expand our reach and enhance cancer care globally through revolutionary technology and unwavering empathy."

Moderated by a renowned actress, Priya Bhavani Shankar, the evening gathering featured a panel discussion with 'Cancer Winners'. The discussion revolved around the patients’ experience of 'Winning Over Cancer,' life post-cancer, breaking social taboos, and inspiring those confronting similar challenges. Cancer survivors from Japan and India shared their experiences, fostering a sense of global unity.

Ms Priya Bhavani Shankar, actress, said, “It's an absolute privilege to be part of this incredible celebration of Apollo Cancer Centre's 30-year journey. The stories of cancer winners and their remarkable journeys are not only inspiring but they also prove the indomitable human spirit. This event is a beautiful fusion of courage, hope, and the power to break societal taboos surrounding cancer. I'm honoured to be part of this event, to moderate a discussion that showcases resilience and strength, and to witness the incredible work that Apollo Cancer Centre is doing in the fight against cancer.”

ACC also organized a 'Dine with Doctor' session to facilitate patient-consultant bonding and enhanced the evening with entertainment, such as a ramp walk and song and dance performances by young 'Cancer Winners.'

ACC's 30-year anniversary celebration underscored the importance of both internal and external stakeholders who have been instrumental in shaping the institution's progress. It was a tribute to the enduring spirit of ACC in "Winning Over Cancer" and its ongoing dedication to improving the lives of cancer patients.

About Apollo Cancer Centre – https://apollocancerCentre.com/

THE CANCER CARE LEGACY: BREATHING HOPE INTO LIVES FOR OVER 30 YEARS

Cancer care today means 360-degree comprehensive care, which requires commitment, expertise and an indomitable spirit from cancer specialists.

Apollo Cancer Centre has a network across India with over 325 oncologists to oversee the delivery of high-end precision Oncology Therapy. Our oncologists deliver world-class cancer care following an organ-based practice under the competent Cancer Management Teams. This helps us in delivering exemplary treatment to the patient in an environment that has consistently delivered an international standard of clinical outcomes.

Today, people from 147 countries come to India for cancer treatment at Apollo Cancer Centre. With the first and only Pencil Beam Proton Therapy Centre in South Asia & Middle East, Apollo Cancer Centre has all that is needed to strengthen the battle against cancer.