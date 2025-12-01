TNM Investigation: Movie theatre CCTV clips are being sold as soft porn

This is the first story from our investigative series on ‘The Shady Business of Stolen Footage’ where we uncover the vast underground economy built on stolen footage and broken privacy. Contribute to this series here..It’s a clip from an infrared surveillance camera — filmed from an angle that shows a nearly empty movie hall in Thiruvananthapuram. The footage contains no evidence of theft, piracy, or any criminal activity.On the left side of the hall, a couple sits near the front row. As the movie plays, they can be seen being intimate with each other.What the couple, and countless moviegoers like them, don’t realise is that hundreds of such clips end up on platforms like Instagram and Telegram, where they are sold as soft porn. Buyers are willing to pay up to ₹20,000 for such footage.In these videos, the faces of those captured are clearly visible. While the installation of surveillance cameras inside theatres is legally authorised, the leakage and sale of such footage is entirely non-consensual and illegal.Over the last four months, TNM investigated India's shady business which uncovers how hundreds of leaked CCTV videos from movie halls have become currency in an expanding underground economy. Our trail took us to three theatres in Thiruvananthapuram.Inside the underground voyeur economyIn July, a TNM reader reached out to our team to alert us about video clips of couples making out inside cinema halls being circulated on X (formerly Twitter). Over the next few weeks, we tracked down seven accounts on X and Instagram that were sharing such content to understand the extent and reach of these videos. .One X account named ‘Geetha,' with over 17,000 followers, was filled with leaked CCTV footage from places like theatres and offices. Some videos also showed women being groped or sexually harassed.All these posts had one thing in common: They re-directed users to Telegram channels. Most of these posts carried identical captions. One post with four short clips, for instance, read: “Premium collection available for Theatre CCTV, Home CCTV, Hostel CCTV, Office CCTV.” The caption continued: “For more demo videos, follow my Telegram channel,” followed by links to the channels. .To trace this ecosystem, I joined two such Telegram channels and posed as a potential buyer. The profile had no phone number, just a display photo of a woman with mid-length hair, smiling. The profiles led me to footage from at least a dozen theatres, and in it, three theatres from Kerala were visibly identifiable. When I messaged the account asking for theatre CCTV visuals, I received a response within minutes — a link to a group called ‘Geetha Payment Proof’. The group had 4,863 members, presumably potential buyers, and was filled with screenshots of payment confirmations.The account holder also sent a catalogue listing the types of videos for sale. .Categories included “hidden videos,” “CCTV videos,” “incest,” “bathing,” “forced,” and even “child pornography.” Each feed was priced at ₹1,499, with bundle offers for access to multiple channels.When I reiterated that I wanted theatre CCTV footage, the seller sent a QR code and asked me to pay ₹1,499 for a channel named ‘VIP 10’..Within minutes of sending the payment screenshot, I was added to a Telegram channel containing 1,146 videos — leaked CCTV footage from theatres, homes, offices, and even hospitals. The entire transaction took barely an hour.WATCH THE VIDEO STORY: .A separate Instagram profile named ‘AdultEmpire’ led to another Telegram account, ‘Stardust,’ which followed a similar payment and access process for leaked CCTV content..On both Telegram accounts, user engagement was tightly restricted. Buyers could not take screenshots, record, or download the content. The system was designed to offer complete anonymity for both buyers and sellers. Telegram does not display a user’s real name, location, gender, or contact details. In the ‘Geetha VIP’ channels, the only visible identifier was a chosen username; on ‘AdultEmpire,’ even usernames were blurred out.In June alone, ‘Geetha’s’ Telegram channel recorded nearly 50 transactions, ranging from ₹1,500 to ₹5,000 each. .Two months after my first interaction, I received a message from a different handle with the same username: “The old account got banned, follow the new account.”‘Geetha’s’ X account was deleted within hours of our discovery. But ‘AdultEmpire,’ the Instagram channel that continues to operate, still has over 13,500 followers.When government halls turn vulnerableTNM analysed dozens of leaked videos to identify where they were recorded. While faces were clearly visible, most clips offered no clues about location — until we came across three videos on 'AdultEmpire'..In one of these clips, the theatre lights briefly switch on, revealing blue seats marked with a conch shell logo — the insignia of the Kerala State Film Development Corporation (KSFDC), which operates 17 government-owned theatres across the state.A closer look showed the watermark “KAIRALI L3.” Two other clips carried the labels “SREE BR ENTRANCE” and “NILA BL ENTRANCE.” From these, TNM was able to identify the theatres as Kairali, Sree, and Nila — all part of the same complex in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala’s capital city..These theatres are among the state’s most prominent cultural venues and serve as key screening centres for the International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK), an annual government-backed event that attracts cinephiles and acclaimed filmmakers from around the world. In 2024, the festival saw over 13,000 attendees. TNM found more than 20 leaked videos from the Kairali, Sree, and Nila theatres alone..When contacted, a senior KSFDC official said he was unaware of such footage being sold online. “We haven’t received any such complaints to date, nor do we know of any such instances where our visuals were circulated online," he said.He added that there have been occasions where theatre managers, while monitoring surveillance feeds, noticed couples getting intimate. “In such cases, security personnel are sent to warn them,” he said..According to the official, CCTV footage is typically stored for three to six months and is accessible only to the theatre manager, who may share copies with the police if required. Tracing the chain of accessTo understand how surveillance operates inside theatres, TNM reached out to four venues across Kerala and Karnataka. In each case, theatre managers said they were primarily responsible for CCTV footage, though some delegated monitoring duties to staff members.A manager of Gopalan Cinemas in Bengaluru, explained that theatres usually do not intervene when couples are seen being intimate — unless other moviegoers raise a complaint. “The footage is accessed only if there’s a report of loss or theft,” he said.He also recalled instances when parents, particularly fathers, had approached them asking to review the visuals, suspecting that their daughters might be inside the theatre. “Even in such cases, we do not allow them to see the footage,” he added.In Kerala’s Thrissur district, Girija K.P., who runs a single-screen theatre, said CCTV footage could be viewed through multiple devices connected to the surveillance system. “We’ve linked the cameras to mobile phones now, but access is limited to me and the theatre manager,” she said.At the government-run Kairali, Sree, and Nila theatres in Thiruvananthapuram, manager Rajesh Kumar insisted that leaks were impossible. “There’s no way the visuals could get leaked from our server. All our footage is linked to our head office,” he claimed.However, this statement contradicts what a senior official of the Kerala State Film Development Corporation (KSFDC) told TNM that the theatre manager alone was the custodian of the CCTV recordings.All the theatre managers TNM spoke to claimed that they had no idea how the visuals were ending up online. In fact, they all said that they did not even know about the existence of a soft porn market for these visuals. An Inside job?The first and most likely route for footage leakage is through an insider — a theatre manager, an employee, or even the technicians who installed the cameras.“In scenarios like movie theatre CCTVs, the breach often begins with someone downloading the footage to share in private groups. In more serious cases, such as revenge porn, insiders might be deliberately supplying the visuals to someone they know,” a cybercrime officer told TNM.In the Kairali, Sree, and Nila theatres, cameras are typically installed and serviced by Keltron, a state-run electronics enterprise. A Keltron official, who requested anonymity, said that their role ends at installation. “We only offer installation services. We do not have individual theatre credentials or access to visuals. Only the theatre authorities do,” he said.Once the system is set up, the login details are handed over to theatre officials, who can then create user accounts and view feeds from their phones or other devices. Cyber expert and Sycek Cyber Intelligence founder, Gagan Jain explained that each CCTV system generally includes an ‘administrator,' who has full control, including the ability to delete, copy, or change passwords, and multiple ‘users,’ who can only view or back up footage.“Most systems use default passwords like Admin@123 or Admin@1234, and many clients never bother to change them, especially in smaller set-ups like homes or shops,” he added.He also noted that it is nearly impossible to determine how many people have logged into a system at any given time. Breached and broadcast?Beyond insider leaks, CCTV cameras are also highly susceptible to cyberattacks. Most surveillance systems today are connected to the internet to allow remote access. But weak or default passwords make them easy targets for anyone with even basic technical knowledge.In some of the leaked visuals TNM watched, a message appeared across the screen: "Your CCTV is vulnerable and can be exposed. Fix it pls — DIY or Telegram me — faxociety." .In 2023, CCTV Global, an authorised distributor of Hikvision, the Chinese surveillance camera brand, issued a statement clarifying that any footage displaying this message indicates the device has been compromised by a security attack."An active attack is currently being carried out on 1000s of Hikvision DVRs, NVRs and cameras which use old firmware and weak passwords," the company warned. Cyber expert Gagan Jain, explained that search engines like Shodan allow users to locate poorly secured devices connected to the internet. "Once a camera’s IP address is found, the feed can be streamed directly," he said. Originally developed for cybersecurity professionals, researchers and law enforcement, Shodan is freely accessible and has become a tool frequently misused by cybercriminals.In simple terms, if your CCTV is not secured, there are ways in which others can watch or download it.Gagan also added that many surveillance systems continue to operate on outdated software and poorly protected networks, making them prone to large-scale breaches. All the experts that TNM spoke to highlighted the rising risk that Artificial Intelligence would not pose to such crimes. "AI tools can be trained to scan hours of surveillance footage and automatically detect specific movements or behaviours, potentially accelerating the speed and scale of such crimes," said Gagan. The platform paradoxTelegram was founded in 2013 by Russian-born entrepreneur Pavel Durov, who has built a reputation as an anti-establishment figure and a staunch defender of absolute free speech.“Our generation is running out of time to save the free Internet built for us by our fathers. What was once the promise of the free exchange of information is being turned into the ultimate tool of control,” Pavel wrote in a recent post, criticising government efforts to curb online dissent.Although users must register with a phone number, Telegram allows them to operate anonymously using only a username. Its emphasis on privacy and decentralised communication has made it a safe space for whistleblowers, activists, and journalists — but also a haven for cybercriminals.Over the years, Telegram has faced accusations of hosting terror networks, extremist groups, drug dealers, scammers, and sexually exploitative content. In 2024, Pavel was arrested in France amid an investigation into the app’s alleged use for illicit activities — a move that reignited debate over whether tech platforms should be held accountable for user behaviour.Compared to Telegram's unregulated ecosystem, X and Instagram have at least outlined mechanisms to curb or respond to illicit content. X states that it allows “consensually produced and distributed adult nudity or sexual behaviour” if properly labelled --- a policy change introduced after business mogul Elon Musk’s takeover. However, it prohibits any form of non-consensual sexual content or sexual objectification. Posts found violating these rules can be removed, and accounts suspended. Reports suggest that hateful and violent content has increased since Elon Musk’s acquisition.Instagram, meanwhile, bans most depictions of 'nudity or sexual activity' and explicitly prohibits content that violates user privacy. Its policy states: “We remove content that shares, offers, or solicits personally identifiable information or other private information that could lead to physical or financial harm, including financial, residential and medical information, as well as private information obtained from illegal sources."While social media platforms have policies to curb hateful, violent, or sexually explicit content, leaked CCTV footage presents a far more complex challenge. These videos often appear stripped of context — no identifiable complainant, no clear source, and no way to confirm whether the footage was recorded or shared with consent.Moreover, the anonymity that platforms like Telegram enable, where users operate merely through usernames rather than traceable identities, adds yet another layer of opacity. Even when such videos are flagged or removed, the same content can resurface within hours under new usernames or mirrored channels, making accountability a revolving door. Limits and Legalities“Section 77 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which deals with voyeurism, says that watching or capturing a woman’s private act without her consent is a punishable crime,” said advocate Dhanya Sarada Raveendran.She added that since such cases involve the circulation of obscene images of women, police can also act suo motu, even without a formal complaint.“It amounts to a violation of fundamental rights under Article 21. One can even directly approach the High Court or Supreme Court to file a Public Interest Litigation (PIL),” she said.Non-consensual circulation of CCTV footage also constitutes an attack on a woman’s modesty and falls under Section 79 of the BNS. It further violates Section 2 of the Digital Personal Data Protection Act, 2023, which addresses breaches involving identifiable personal data.Across India, theatres are among the most closely monitored public spaces. Cameras were first introduced to deter theft, vandalism, piracy and ticket fraud, and to help police investigations when needed. By around 2010, most states had begun mandating surveillance in cinemas as a licensing requirement, with footage typically stored for 30 days.Tamil Nadu introduced its rules through the Urban Local Bodies (Installation of CCTV Units in Public Buildings) Rules, 2012. Andhra Pradesh followed with the Public Safety (Measures) Enforcement Act, 2013, and in Delhi, it is covered by various police circulars and licensing conditions.Kerala, however, has no specific law governing CCTV in theatres. In 2022, state police wrote to the government seeking legislation to expand camera coverage in public and commercial spaces to aid investigations.However, permission to install cameras does not equal consent for how the footage is used.In 2022, India banned over 63 porn sites after a petition by Kamlesh Vaswani, who argued that “watching porn itself puts the country’s security in danger and encourages violent acts.”Under Section 67 of the Information Technology Act, 2000, publishing obscene material online is a punishable offence. Section 66E of the same Act adds that capturing, publishing or transmitting images that violate an individual’s privacy is punishable by up to three years in prison and a fine of ₹2 lakh. It is under this Act that porn sites were officially banned.The underground market for leaked CCTV footage being sold as porn is new even for law enforcement. TNM spoke to three cyber police officials who said such crimes are difficult to trace as perpetrators use multiple technologies to hide their tracks. “Locating the primary source of the leak is the toughest task,” said Jince T Thomas, Cyber Crime Lawyer and Assistant Commander (Hon) Kerala Police Cyberdome.He added that even when investigators trace mobile numbers, they often don’t belong to the real perpetrator. “Identities can be stolen or borrowed, and the person linked to the number may have no knowledge of the crime,” he said.“The problem also lies in the fact that once the content is online, it is often downloaded, reuploaded and circulated with different titles and thumbnails. This further complicates the process of curtailing it and tracking down peddlers,” said Ankit Ashokan, Superintendent of Police, Telecommunication & Technology, Kerala. Protection turns Predatory It isn’t just the existence of this underground market that is disturbing. What is equally unsettling is the silent audience behind it — hundreds of people, hidden behind screens, willing to buy and consume videos clearly sold without consent.Psychiatrist Dr Kurinji told TNM that repeated exposure to such content can create a pattern of behavioural addiction, one as powerful and destructive as substance abuse. “Although getting exposed to such footage may invoke guilt at first, it could gradually lead to a compulsive need,” she explained.“This is also one of the biggest factors that contribute to violence against women in society at large,” she said.In fact, in some of the videos being sold online, there isn’t even an intimate act in sight. All we see are women in their most ordinary moments — resting, or simply watching a movie. And yet, these moments are stripped of context, renamed as soft porn or kink, and sold. This is how low the objectification of women’s bodies has sunk — that even women simply living their lives in public have been sexualised.Anagha R Manoj, a content writer based in Bengaluru said learning about the existence of such a voyeur market business had been deeply shocking. “It changes the way I look at CCTVs from now on. It is such an irony that I should be concerned about my privacy from the very security system that is meant to protect me,” she said. ***TNM's Abhishek Vijayan contributed towards the reporting for this article.TNM sent a questionnaire to Hikvision enquiring about their security measures, and complaint registration mechanisms in place. This story will be updated if and when we receive a response.