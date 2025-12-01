TNM Investigation: Movie theatre CCTV clips are being sold as soft porn

It’s a clip from an infrared surveillance camera — filmed from an angle that shows a nearly empty movie hall in Thiruvananthapuram. The footage contains no evidence of theft, piracy, or any criminal activity.

On the left side of the hall, a couple sits near the front row. As the movie plays, they can be seen being intimate with each other.

What the couple, and countless moviegoers like them, don’t realise is that hundreds of such clips end up on platforms like Instagram and Telegram, where they are sold as soft porn. Buyers are willing to pay up to ₹20,000 for such footage.

In these videos, the faces of those captured are clearly visible. While the installation of surveillance cameras inside theatres is legally authorised, the leakage and sale of such footage is entirely non-consensual and illegal.

Over the last four months, TNM investigated India's shady business which uncovers how hundreds of leaked CCTV videos from movie halls have become currency in an expanding underground economy. Our trail took us to three theatres in Thiruvananthapuram.

Inside the underground voyeur economy

In July, a TNM reader reached out to our team to alert us about video clips of couples making out inside cinema halls being circulated on X (formerly Twitter). Over the next few weeks, we tracked down seven accounts on X and Instagram that were sharing such content to understand the extent and reach of these videos.