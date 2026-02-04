TNM investigation: Hospital CCTV clips of women are being leaked and sold as porn

The camera is fixed high at the corner of a small clinic’s cabin. A woman walks in, sits on the examination table, and adjusts her gown before a vaginal exam. She has no reason to look up to the camera. She does not know the lens above her was recording her every movement. She does not even fathom that the clip would later appear online with watermarks like “Am8707,” “Camera 13,” or even “sexclinic.com.” Unknowingly, she was about to become part of a growing bank of leaked hospital footage sold as porn on the internet.This is only one among the countless videos we combed through, only to find that such clips are not limited to one clinic, hospital, or one type of medical procedure. Across hundreds of leaked clips, women are seen being examined in labour rooms, breastfeeding in general maternity wards, changing clothes before surgery, lying unconscious in ICUs, or delivering babies. Many of the cameras appear to be routine CCTV installations that patients were never informed about.Unsecured CCTV networks, weak digital hygiene, and a near-total absence of rules allows hackers to monetise the trust patients place in hospital safety. In many clinics and small hospitals, camera systems are left open or protected only by default passwords, making them vulnerable to anyone with basic technical knowledge.For months, The News Minute has been investigating the underground market of stolen CCTV footage sold as porn. This is the second story in that investigation. Earlier, TNM’s Megha Mukundan traced CCTV leaks from theatres in Kerala, which led to an FIR being filed. To understand how hospital footage ends up online, we joined Telegram channels where these clips were sold. Access was disturbingly simple. Within minutes of joining one channel, an administrator sent a catalogue of content for sale: clips from theatres, hostels, homes and hospitals. For a payment of Rs 1,500 via UPI, a folder containing over a thousand CCTV clips was shared.The hospital footage stood out for its intimate and sensitive nature. Some recorded childbirth from high-mounted cameras, injection-room procedures, X-ray sessions and routine ward activities. Even without audio, the clips revealed how comprehensive and invasive the recordings were. The footage was carefully organised, often tagged by camera number.How the leak actually happens.Most clinics and small hospitals today rely on inexpensive IP cameras that come as plug-and-play units. They are sold as security tools, bundled with apps that promise remote access and cloud backups. In many places, these systems are installed by local vendors with no training in data security. Once mounted on a wall or ceiling, the cameras go online using the default settings they came with, including factory-set usernames and passwords like admin/admin or 12345.A CCTV expert we spoke to explained that is where the first layer of data leak begins. These systems rarely have encryption, the software is outdated, and the login credentials are often the same ones printed on the cardboard box. Once a hospital connects these cameras to the internet for remote viewing, the feed becomes visible to anyone who knows where to look.Because of this, the footage doesn’t stay inside the hospital. If the device is misconfigured, something experts say is extremely common, search engines that index exposed IP cameras can pick up the feed. Even someone with no technical training can scan for these open links. “If someone wants to target a specific hospital or city, it’s not difficult,” the expert added. “You don’t even need advanced tools.”Once inside, it’s not just live footage that becomes vulnerable. The DVRs or network video recorders (NVRs) that store old recordings are equally exposed. And breaking into that is often even easier.As one investigator told us, “There are tools used to decrypt the password. Anywhere between one hour and 24 hours. Once that is done, they have access to the CCTV videos. And then you can start dumping out.”These devices usually store weeks or months of footage. There is no monitoring system, no alert mechanism and no log that tells the hospital if someone has accessed the camera remotely. Which means a stranger sitting hundreds of kilometres away can quietly download dozens, sometimes hundreds, of clips without leaving a trace.In short: this leak isn’t happening because someone pulled off a sophisticated hack. It’s happening because hospitals are using consumer-grade surveillance systems with factory passwords, outdated software and zero oversight, a setup so fragile that one weak credential can expose an entire maternity ward.That fragility is exactly what played out at Payal Maternity Hospital in Gujarat. The Payal Hospital caseThe issue came to light in February 2025, when videos of women inside Payal Maternity Home in Rajkot were found uploaded to pornographic websites and circulated on Telegram channels for sale. At the time, the hospital said its CCTV servers had been hacked. Police arrested several accused that month, but the videos reportedly continued to be sold on Telegram until at least June. As investigators dug deeper, they discovered that the breach wasn’t limited to one hospital. The same group had infiltrated CCTV dashboards across at least 20 states, including Delhi, Pune, Mumbai, Nashik, Surat and Ahmedabad. Footage from more than 80 dashboards, from hospitals, schools, offices, malls and even private homes, had been extracted.According to the chargesheet TNM accessed, the group gained access not through advanced cyberattacks but because basic digital safeguards were missing across institutions. Many of the breached locations had never changed their default dashboard password, which was simply admin123. Using brute-force software capable of trying thousands of combinations, the hackers were able to enter with ease. The operation’s lead accused, 25-year-old BCom graduate Parit Dhameliya, used three different software tools to harvest login credentials. After breaking in, Parit passed the working logins to others.Rohit Sisodiya, a 27-year-old from Haryana, allegedly downloaded footage of female patients in the labour room and uploaded some clips to his YouTube channel “Andamen Productions.” He then forwarded the videos to another accused, Praj Patil.Praj Rajendra Patil, a 19-year-old from Latur, uploaded the clips to YouTube channels “Megha MBBS” and “cp monda.” He added Telegram links where the full videos were sold. Entry to one Telegram channel cost Rs 700; access to a group called “labour room,” where 150 videos from Payal Hospital were available, cost Rs 2,700.Prajval Ashok Teli, 23, paid for access, downloaded the videos and helped distribute them further. Vaibhav Mane, 24, coordinated sales with Praj and the money was split between their bank accounts.Another member, Ryan Robin Pereira, 20, from Vasai, had been trained directly by Parit in CCTV hacking. Ryan accessed Payal Hospital’s dashboard, downloaded additional clips and sold them on Telegram. Payments came to his bank account and through Amazon gift vouchers. Police told TNM that he later wiped his laptop and phone in an attempt to destroy evidence.Chandraprakash Phulchand, 33, from Prayagraj, created and operated the “cp monda” YouTube channel. He uploaded the Payal Hospital clips there, as well as videos of women bathing in Prayagraj, material obtained through similar hacks.Another accused, Rohit Sisodiya, used a legitimate remote-viewing program to input stolen credentials and open the dashboards.Across nine months in 2024, the group amassed nearly 50,000 clips from locations around India. The case didn’t begin with a complaint from a patient or the hospital. It began when a video started circulating widely online. “During our routine social media monitoring, we saw this clip being shared by several Ahmedabad handles,” an officer from the Ahmedabad cybercrime unit told TNM. “That’s why the police are the complainant in the FIR. We detected it, not the hospital.”At first, even the police didn’t know which facility the footage had come from. “Some Gujarati words were being spoken, so we knew it was from Gujarat, but not the exact location,” the officer explained. It was only after the first arrest and visual corroboration that they identified the source as a Rajkot hospital.Within 48 hours of filing the FIR, the first accused was arrested. That was when investigators understood that the leak was not an isolated event but part of an organised marketplace. “It is a proper marketplace,” the officer said. “Videos where private parts of women are exposed, hospitals, cinema halls, gardens, and couples in dark spots, are all being sold on many Telegram channels.”Police found that the group operated by testing tens of thousands of CCTV IDs and passwords at a time using simple permutations. Many systems still use the default admin123, making them extremely vulnerable. “They would get footage in bulk,” the officer said. “Not all of it was useful to them, so they had rate cards. They hacked whatever CCTVs were possible.”Given the scale, the nature of the footage and the number of victims involved, Gujarat Police invoked Section 66F, the cyber-terrorism provision, for the first time in such a case. The High Court refused bail. “If you read the section, it fits,” the officer said. “It is not just one event. It creates fear in people’s minds. And a hospital is a very sacrosanct place, especially with women going to gynaecology hospitals.”Legal and regulatory gapsThe people most vulnerable to hospital surveillance are also the least equipped to protect themselves. Lawyer and policy researcher Sapni GK, who works on surveillance and gendered harms, explains the impossible burden placed on women who rely on public healthcare. “If I am a daily wage worker dealing with structural barriers of gender, caste, class… and I go to a government hospital to check a lump in my breast, how much more alertness do you expect?” she asks. “Women already traverse public spaces with so much caution. To demand more vigilance from them is unfair.” Her point underscores a central tension: those most dependent on public hospitals have the least control over how they are observed inside them.Digital rights activist Nikhil Pahwa adds that the legal framework compounds this vulnerability. “We don’t have specific CCTV laws for private places,” he says. “CCTV in private spaces is technically regulated by India’s data protection law… but victims cannot go to court directly. They must go to the Data Protection Board, and the law prevents them from going to court to protect their rights.” In practice, this means that even when covert hospital footage leaks, travelling across Telegram channels or resurfacing on YouTube, the path to justice is narrow, bureaucratic and often inaccessible. Many victims may never know they were filmed.Police investigating these leaks explain why hospital footage is so sought after. Its value lies in its intimacy, the unsuspecting nature of the subjects, and the near-impossibility of tracing it back to a specific victim or location. The material is often sexually charged, recorded without consent, and highly portable across digital networks.Why hospitals install CCTV camerasHospital administrators insist that CCTV systems are intended for operational safety rather than surveillance of patients. One senior administrator explained that hospitals are sprawling, fluid environments, with inherent blind spots that make monitoring difficult. “Hospitals are big places,” she said. “No matter how much you try, there will be certain areas that are out of sight, such as storerooms, supply areas and long corridors. You could have blind spots in the hospital.”Cameras, she explained, are especially useful in emergencies, locating a missing child, tracking a disoriented senior citizen, responding to fire alarms, or assessing violent incidents involving patients’ relatives. “Sometimes we need to check footage when there’s a code pink, or if there’s violence against doctors. CCTV helps us understand what triggered something, even body language,” she said.Hospitals do attempt to self-regulate. “Patient privacy is paramount, and so is staff privacy. So you will not have cameras in washrooms, labour rooms, theatres, ICUs directly over beds, or anywhere the patient is likely to be exposed,” the administrator said. Even in high-pressure areas like the emergency room, cameras are positioned toward staff stations rather than patients. “The positioning is such that we watch the central station where aggression can happen, not the patient areas,” she added.Yet administrators acknowledge that guidelines are inconsistent and often left to interpretation. India’s main hospital accreditation system, the National Accreditation Board for Hospitals and Healthcare Providers (NABH), does not explicitly prescribe CCTV placement. “There is nothing in the accreditation guidelines. They say patients have a right to privacy, so CCTV becomes an indicator that you need to take care, but it does not say how or where,” the administrator said. This ambiguity leaves hospitals to design their own surveillance maps, creating conditions where cameras can “creep into spaces they absolutely shouldn’t be.”Even when hospitals frame CCTV as a safety tool, most institutions operate without binding standards. There is no central rulebook defining where cameras may be placed, what they may record, how long footage should be stored, or who is responsible if it leaks. Small clinics are especially vulnerable; each facility decides its own surveillance practices, often with no oversight or guidance. Experts say this regulatory vacuum becomes a breeding ground for misuse.Sapni frames the issue bluntly. Intimate hospital footage is being leaked because the system is designed to fail those who are most vulnerable. “It is a form of tech-facilitated gender-based violence,” she said. “Women, by nature of their existence, are over-sexualised in our world. And there is the added layer of social stigma and victim-blaming. The burden is always on women to be cautious, to be safe.” Once a camera is placed in a hospital corridor or treatment space, that burden becomes impossible to meet because patients have no way of knowing whether they are being recorded.“It’s a benign medical interaction,” Sapni continued. “There’s nothing more benign than going to a hospital. But the lack of consent is central here, and it’s the anonymity that victims expect in such spaces that gets completely taken away. A person can reasonably assume there might not be as many takers if the victims were men. The disproportionate impact on women is structural, not accidental.” When leaks occur, the consequences almost always fall on the patient, not the institution. “The social consequences for women tend to be far harsher than anything faced by the person who installed the camera or shared the footage,” she said.The DPDP ActIndia’s Digital Personal Data Protection Act (DPDP) was supposed to give individuals control over how their data is collected and used. In practice, however, it has created new hurdles for victims of CCTV leaks. Nikhil Pahwa is clear about the law’s shortcomings. “I don’t think the data protection law has been very well thought out,” he said. “Preventing people from going to court should be seen as a violation of our right to recourse — especially when something as sensitive as this kind of data is concerned.”Under the DPDP Act, a hospital installing a CCTV camera becomes a data fiduciary. Every patient caught on camera becomes a data principal with rights over how their personal data is collected, used, stored and shared. “Hospitals need to give notice, explain what kind of data they’re collecting, why they collect it, and how long they retain it,” Pahwa said. “Users should have the right to get data deleted or refuse consent.” But these rights exist mostly on paper. Victims must approach the Data Protection Board — a body that has not yet been formed. “For now, if you have any grievances, you effectively don’t have anywhere to go,” Pahwa said. Even once the Board exists, he explained, “they can dismiss complaints at the pre-admission stage… and they cannot compensate you.”In short, a patient whose childbirth, breast exam, or emergency consultation is leaked online has no guaranteed legal remedy. The older IT Act offers limited recourse through Sections 66, 67, and 67A, which criminalise certain privacy violations, but these provisions were never intended for non-sexualised medical imagery. They are difficult to apply and even harder to enforce. Sapni points out that even these measures place the burden entirely on the victim. “All of this is prosecution. This is not going to solve the problem or prevent much of it,” she said.Can platforms be held accountable?Even when hospital systems fail, holding the platforms where this content spreads accountable is not straightforward. Pahwa explains that the technical design of apps like Telegram and WhatsApp makes oversight difficult. “The challenge with holding these platforms accountable is that the messaging and data shared on them are often restricted by end-to-end encryption. Because of that, it's not possible to trace or prove who sent which message to whom unless you get access to the device itself,” he says. Platforms cannot monitor encrypted content, meaning that while they enable the circulation of videos, the responsibility for uploading and distributing the material falls on individual users, not the platform itself.Pahwa emphasises the scale of the challenge. “If you want to enable monitoring of content, you would have to enable monitoring of everyone’s content, which becomes a privacy problem. Not everything shared on these platforms is illegal, and you have to take proportionality into account. You can't surveil everyone all the time because a few people misuse the platform.” In other words, the very architecture of global platforms makes blanket monitoring impossible without undermining user privacy — leaving intimate hospital footage to spread almost unchecked.Even where platforms do cooperate in investigations, the problem is compounded by anonymity and digital intermediaries. Users can create multiple accounts, use temporary mobile numbers, or receive payments through third-party channels, making enforcement complicated. “What you can do,” Pahwa explains, “is try to get information and hold people to account. But even that has problems. Someone might have a mobile number only temporarily… So wherever you look for solutions, new problems appear. I don’t think there’s a single solution to this issue.”Legal remedies alone, Pahwa adds, are insufficient without basic standards for how hospitals manage their CCTV systems. “One area where it can be addressed is in the minimum requirements for CCTV systems — in terms of security and how they are deployed. In this case, you need a mechanism to hold the hospital responsible for how they have deployed the CCTV. And like with all laws and regulations, the real problem is enforcement. You can have all the regulations in the world, but if no one enforces them or no one can take the violators to court, those regulations are as useless as the paper they’re written on.Sapni also highlights the structural dimension. Platforms are deeply integrated into everyday life, and attempts to remove them will not solve the problem. “These systems are extremely intertwined and extremely integrated into our lives as well as our digital infrastructures. The crude reality is that these platforms cannot be eliminated from our lives… The criminalisation and criminal treatment of these platforms here and there might not give us the results that we are looking for. And these are extremely hard problems. But these are also the platforms with the resources to invest in solving such hard problems. And it’s also not a very local issue. It’s a very international issue.”For Sapni, the solution lies in collaboration, not isolation. “People have to put their energies into solving these problems. The accountability part, while it is extremely crucial… The problem getting solved has to be prioritised at this point. Quick fixes or the takedown of one account or page are not going to fix this problem. So investing in solving these issues as a distributor is something that we have to work with these organisations to do. They obviously have a model and a corporate commitment to solve this problem, and until they invest more resources, especially in the case of the global majority, to hire trust and safety teams who understand local context and languages, the problem will persist.”