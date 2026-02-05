The Rohith Act: A historic gamble for social justice in Karnataka

The Karnataka government is soon expected to release the draft of the Rohith Vemula Bill for public consultation. It may be tabled during the upcoming budget session of the Assembly, according to some party sources. While there is no formal statement yet from the Siddaramaiah government, Higher Education Minister MC Sudhakar recently told the media that the bill, which aims to protect Dalit and Adivasi students from caste discrimination in higher education, is in the final stages of drafting. The draft of the anti-discrimination law emerged through months of intense debates and discussions between the government and campaigners pushing for the anti-caste law in the state. But it has gained media attention following the recent controversy over the University Grants Commission’s (UGC) equity guidelines. Unlike the equity guidelines, the anti-discrimination law being considered by the Karnataka government is focussed only on caste-based barriers faced by Dalit and Adivasi students in higher education. The UGC guidelines make a special mention of SC/STs but also include other marginalised groups such as OBCs, minorities, women, Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) and the disabled. Ambedkarite student leader and PhD scholar Rohith Vemula died by suicide on January 17, 2016 at the Hyderabad Central University (HCU) due to alleged caste harassment. Named after him, the Rohith Act is a civil law unlike the SC/ST Atrocities Act, which is a criminal law with stringent punishments. This civil law aims to resolve cases of caste discrimination within the campus and, as far as possible, outside courts and police stations. Institutions will have to set up internal committees against caste harassment, much like the Gender Sensitisation Committee Against Sexual Harassment (GSCASH). Many of the offences described in the Rohith Vemula Act can also be booked under the SC/ST Atrocities Act for all practical purposes. But this new law is founded on the view that students should be treated differently. Laws that apply to the dystopic world outside should not be used in the utopic setting of an educational institution. Punishments for offending students, as well as teachers and administrators, should be designed to reform them and not destroy their careers. Something like this has never been attempted in India. These are decisive steps toward addressing the widespread institutional persecution faced by Dalit and Adivasi students in higher education. But anti-caste groups, which have waited generations for a law like this, as well as the Congress leaders backing this cause would do well to tread cautiously from here. . There is history to show that the four pillars of our democracy – the legislature, judiciary, bureaucracy, and media – have turned into hoops of fire for every piece of social justice legislation ever attempted. There is little reason to believe that the journey of the Rohith Vemula Act will be any different.The BJP’s worst nightmare The Hindu nationalist party that is openly hostile towards Muslims and Christians has always struggled to explain its relationship with the Dalits of Hindu society. Rohith Vemula’s name brings back bad memories for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and exposes the greatest contradiction of its core ideology. The death of Rohith Vemula was connected to a series of chaotic, politically charged events in 2016. During his last days, Rohith and his comrades from the Ambedkar Students Association (ASA) were involved in several tense standoffs with the university management as well as their rivals from the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyrathi Parishad (ABVP). Their ideological battles against the management and ABVP’s Hindutva push on campus earned them the wrath of national level leaders of the BJP. Their pressure led to five Dalit PhD scholars from the ASA being evicted from their hostels – Sunkanna Velupula, Seshaiah Chemudugunta, Vijay Peddapudi, Dontha Prashanth, and Rohith Vemula. . The ASA leader Dontha Prashanth lodged an FIR under the SC/ST Atrocities Act against the HCU Vice Chancellor Podile Apparao and senior BJP leaders, including Smriti Irani, who was then the Union HRD minister. Irani had repeatedly pressured the university management to crack down on the ASA in the lead-up to Rohith’s death. Rohith Vemula’s death triggered a nationwide Dalit uprising and created a powerful new wave in the Ambedkarite movement. The suicide note he left behind titled ‘From Shadows to Stars’ became a political manifesto as well as a cultural zeitgeist. It united millions across the country and the world against Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government. Desperate to contain the Dalit anger, the BJP and its allies started a counter-campaign claiming Rohith was not from the Scheduled Castes, that he had faked his caste certificate. But it did little to salvage the situation as Dalits embraced Rohith as an Ambedkarite student icon. The Rohith Vemula movement started as a campus agitation in January 2016. But by the end of that tumultuous year, it became an idiom for other uprisings in the country against the Modi regime. The protests in Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and campuses across the country. Protests across Maharashtra against the demolition of Mumbai’s Ambedkar Bhavan. Protests in Gujarat against the flogging of Dalits in Una. The Bhima Koregaon uprisings. The militancy of Chandrashekhar Azad and the Bhim Army. The NRC-CAA uprisings. The farmers’ revolt. In the last 10 years, every major people’s movement that has emerged against the Modi regime has invoked Rohith Vemula’s name. In these years, Rohith’s mother Radhika Vemula has become a mascot for these forces. In a radical act that inspired Dalits across the country, she converted to Buddhism following Rohith’s death. Accompanied by her younger son Raja Vemula, Radhika has been relentlessly touring India for a decade building consensus against the BJP. The Karnataka Congress’ bid to introduce an anti-discrimination law named after Rohith Vemula institutionalises the memory of a decade of rebellion and untold suffering. It will also be the first official acknowledgement that Rohith Vemula was a Dalit and that he died because of caste discrimination. Rohith Vemula’s death exposed a contradiction the BJP has never resolved: how to reconcile Hindu unity with a caste order that structurally humiliates Dalits. No amount of nationalist rhetoric could contain the moral force of a Dalit student describing his life as a “fatal accident” of birth.. The BJP and the ABVP will try everything in their powers to tame the ghost that is back to haunt them. They might not be able to stall the Rohith bill in the Karnataka legislature given the comfortable numbers enjoyed by the Congress in both houses. But after the legislative process, the bill will still need to be signed into law by the BJP appointed governor of Karnataka and, if sent for review, by the President of India. Its fate could ultimately be decided in the Constitutional courts which have been traditionally hostile to anti-caste legislation. This traditional hostility assumes a new dimension at a time when there are questions about the judiciary’s independence from the Modi regime. The journey forward will be defined as much by the BJP’s efforts to sabotage the bill as by the Congress leadership’s commitment to make this historic legislation a reality. While the BJP can be trusted to fight this battle with passion and ferocity, no easy predictions can be made about the Congress. The many parties in the Congress In May 2024, four months after the Congress government of Revanth Reddy came to power in Telangana, the police filed a closure report in the Rohith Vemula case. The report said that Rohith had forged his caste certificate to illegally claim benefits meant for Scheduled Caste students. As the news made the headlines, it set off a storm of criticism against the state government and reactivated the various anti-caste groups that had agitated in 2016. Activists pointed to Revanth Reddy’s past connections with the RSS to claim that his government had deliberately scuttled the case against BJP leaders such as Smriti Irani. The Congress government in Telangana was initially unresponsive. It took a rap from the national leadership for the state unit to go into damage control. Revanth hurriedly organised a meeting with a delegation from the HCU campus led by Radhika Vemula and Dontha Prashanth. The CM blamed the previous BRS government for the police report and promised to reopen the case. . Despite Revanth Reddy’s assurances two years ago, there has been no major breakthrough in the case yet. What’s more, as we speak, teachers and students of HCU who were slapped with cases by the state government in 2016 are receiving warrants and summons from the Telangana police. There seems to be no traction for their demand that the Congress government should drop the cases filed against activists of the Rohith Vemula movement by the previous BRS government. Perhaps the greatest irony in the trials of the students and teachers is that the Deputy Chief Minister of Telangana, Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, is a Dalit and an alumnus of HCU. That the Rohith Vemula Act had been developed by the Karnataka Congress is a telling comment on the motivations of Congress leaders in Telangana, the birthplace of the struggle. Even as the fiasco unfolded in Telangana, a case in the Supreme Court seeking protections for SC/ST students in higher education institutions also started making headlines. The case had been filed five years earlier by Radhika Vemula and Abeda Tadvi, the mother of Payal Tadvi. Payal was a medical student from the Bhil Muslim Scheduled Tribe studying at the Topiwala National Medical College in Mumbai. She died by suicide in 2019 after facing severe caste harassment from her peers and professors. Taking note of Vemula and Tadvi’s submissions, in January 2025, the Supreme Court hauled up the UGC for failing to tackle caste discrimination and segregation in higher education. The court directed the UGC to implement the guidelines for the protection of SC/STs framed in 2012 by its former chairman Sukhadeo Thorat. The court’s missive in 2025 came in the month that marks both Rohith’s death – January 17 – as well as his birthday – January 30. It added an extra zest to the commemorations that year. Responding to the groundswell, Karnataka’s outspoken IT-BT Minister Priyank Kharge issued a statement on Rohith’s birthday calling for an anti-discrimination law in his name. His statement was soon echoed by Rahul Gandhi, who sent formal letters to the state governments of Telangana and Karnataka urging them to enact the Rohith Act. Taking this cue, a group of Ambedkarite activists, lawyers and intellectuals quickly formed a broader coalition with Left and minority organisations to lobby with the Karnataka government for the Rohith Act. They started holding detailed discussions with Law Minister HK Patil, Higher Education Minister MC Sudhakar, and Priyank Kharge. The campaign simultaneously started conducting public consultations with student leaders, educationists, and legal experts to prepare a people’s draft of the Rohith Act. Two earlier attempts were made in 2016 to draft the Rohith Act — one by the National Campaign for Dalit Human Rights (NCDHR) and one by the SC wing of the Telangana Congress. These drafts provided a starting point for the Karnataka campaign. The campaign and the state government updated their drafts multiple times through informal consultations. On December 16, 2025, the state government invited the campaign team for a formal roundtable consultation on the sidelines of the Belagavi Assembly session. Another round of discussions took place at the Vidhana Souda in Bengaluru on January 8 during which the Law Ministry accepted large portions of the draft prepared by the campaign. The entire exercise was remarkable for the shared creative spirit between the campaign team and the three ministers. But the coming days are sure to test the strength of their covenant. Several Congress leaders, including ministers in the Siddaramaiah cabinet, are either founders, chairpersons or stakeholders in major higher education institutions. Many of these institutions are tied to trusts run by dominant caste organisations which brazenly flout reservation norms for SC/ST and OBC students. For decades, Karnataka has repeatedly been singled out as the worst offender in higher education seat scams by various investigation agencies as well as the courts. The most recent was the seat blocking scam in June last year involving some of the biggest names in the sector such as BMS College of Engineering, Akash Institute of Engineering and Technology as well as New Horizon College of Engineering. The state is widely considered as the birthplace of the notorious management quota and capitation fees. In the 1950s, Karnataka was one of the first states to allow the entry of private players in engineering and medical education. This created a two-tier system of expensive management seats and low-cost government seats. The owners of these private institutions could sell these ‘management seats’ to anybody they pleased. And they did this without a care for academic propriety or the merit of the students purchasing these seats. These private institutions in Karnataka found a way around social justice almost as soon as it was introduced through the Indian Constitution. Ironically, students from reserved categories, joining through the government quota, got the tag of being “unmeritorious” and became targets of institutional harassment. According to data released by the Union government in parliament, 13,626 students from SC/ST/OBC communities had dropped out of central universities, IITs and IIMs between 2018 and 2023. There is no data available on private institutions in the country which dominate the education sector from the nursery to the university. When or if the Rohith Act is implemented, all higher educational institutions – government, aided and private – will have to set up an internal complaints committee comprising SC/ST representatives. From where will these SC/ST committee members emerge in private institutions which brazenly ignore reservation laws? How will the Dalit and Adivasi students invoke the Rohith Act in institutions owned and dominated by the ruling classes of Karnataka? It is an unholy bipartisan consensus cutting across party lines that keeps educational institutions outside the reach of the law. For the Rohith Act to truly break barriers, this consensus must be broken. The coming hate storm It is dangerous for Dalits and Adivasis to invoke the law. When caste is the unwritten law and the written law is top dressing, anti-caste activism becomes a rag in the path of a raging bull. Under the ancient Brahminical legal system, defined by the Manusmriti, civil and criminal laws applied differently to different castes. Punishments for the same crime could be different for different castes — milder or exempt for the Brahmins and other ruling castes — merciless and exemplary for the oppressed castes. These lawless laws survived various types of Hindu and Muslim regimes across millenia. They weren’t challenged either by the British, Dutch, Portuguese or French companies that ruled large parts of India for more than a century. Caste coded laws were fundamentally challenged for the first time when the British Crown took over from the East India Company in 1858. This was a time filled with the spirit of reformation, which led to major democratic changes in England, and as a result, in colonial India. The Bombay, Madras, and Calcutta presidencies started collaborating with anti-caste activists such as Jyotiba Phule, Ayyankali, Iyothee Thass, Jogendranath Mondal, MC Rajah, Rettamalai Sreenivasan, and BR Ambedkar. This collaboration survived despite the fact that these Dalit leaders were patriots who were severely critical of British imperialism. This was the first generation of Dalit leaders of national standing. The emergence of such a leadership among the so-called untouchables was unprecedented in history. The new legal system opened up new breathing spaces for the oppressed castes. They introduced for the first time the concept of public property — public places of worship, public hospitals, public offices, public services, public roads, public parks, public playgrounds, public transport. And public education. Before these radical reforms, only a small number of educational institutions existed in the subcontinent. These were run for elites from the European, Hindu, and Islamic societies. Enrollment was strictly segregated by religion, gender, ethnicity, and caste. This changed when the British parliament hauled up the East India Company for failing to impart education to the common people of India. In 1854, the British designed a comprehensive education system for India under Charles Wood, then the President of the Board of Control of the East India Company. The Wood’s Despatch, as it was called, became the magna carta of the education system in the entire South Asian region. It led to the establishment of the Department of Public Instruction and a string of government-run educational institutions. For the first time, graded inequality was replaced with a graded system of primary and high schools, followed by colleges and universities. The medium of instruction included the regional language along with English. Government-run institutions were also designed to be secular or neutral toward religion. Based on the Wood’s Despatch, the British government also started grant-in-aid schemes under which they funded privately owned educational institutions that were open to the common public. A prime example is Jyotiba Phule’s educational institutions for women and Dalits, which received monthly grants from the Bombay Presidency’s Education Department. These government and government-aided institutions saw, for the first time in history, the systematic inclusion of the lowered castes and women. Ambedkar was a product of this new education system that imparted a common curriculum to all students – literature, philosophy, history, geography, math, and science. The rise in literacy among Dalits and Adivasis, and their use of the new secular laws, disrupted the entire system. And the system did not react kindly to the disruption over the next two centuries of colonial and home rule. The secular laws in education and public administration became an instrument of liberation as well as the cause for further oppression. Universally applicable criminal laws, labour laws, land reform laws, forest rights laws, laws for access of public spaces, reservation laws, and laws for prevention of atrocities. Their introduction gave birth to a new type of violence against Dalits and Adivasis. The post-Indepedence massacres – in Mudukalathur (1957), Kilvenmani (1968), Villipuram (1978), Karamchedu (1985), Tsunduru (1991), Kambalapalli (2000), Khairlanji (2006) – are all examples created to warn Dalits seeking freedom from the old order. Tied to each of these massacres is a backstory that involves Dalits trying to violate the unwritten laws of caste using the written laws of independent India. That their killers got away clearly indicates which law is stronger. Would they be alive if they had accepted the unwritten law? Should Rohith Vemula and his mates from the ASA have surrendered to the laws of Manu? The law is a political tool Lawyers and lawmakers often overestimate the power of the written law. Everyday life in India teaches us that the law is far from sacrosanct. In the particular case of anti-caste and anti-sectarian laws in India, they remain trapped in paper, enforced selectively, diluted administratively or stalled by hostile judges. Ambedkar, easily the most prolific human rights lawmaker and lawyer of his time, was painfully aware of the limitations of the legal system. Democratic laws, he warned, were meaningless in an undemocratic society. Does this mean that the Rohith Act will become yet another monument to a dead Dalit rather than a rupture in the system that killed him? In his final speech after submitting the Constitution to the Constituent Assembly on Nov 25, 1949, Ambedkar said: “The Constitution can provide only the organs of State such as the Legislature, the Executive and the Judiciary. The factors on which the working of those organs of the State depend are the people and the political parties they will set up as their instruments to carry out their wishes and their politics.” All the anti-caste reformers in the thousand years leading up to Jyotiba Phule – such as Basavanna, Ravidas and Kabir – focussed on the spiritual liberation of the so-called untouchables. Why was Phule, who was educated in the Scottish Mission High School at Pune, the first one to talk about slavery, feudalism and the political liberation of the oppressed castes? How is it that the first generation of Dalit political leaders emerged only in the late 19th century? Iyothee Thass, Jogendranath Mondal, Rettamalai Sreenivasan, MC Rajah, and Ambedkar were part of the first generations of Dalits to receive a modern education in the humanities and sciences. This was possible because the institutions they studied in were run by an outside power that was racist towards Indians in general but did not understand or believe in caste segregation. It was then no coincidence that the anti-caste movement made a decisive shift from seeking spiritual equality to seeking political equality towards the end of the 19th century. There is a clear historical connection between the shift in government laws and the emergence of a new, politically assertive Dalit middle class. Indeed, the new Dalit assertion was marked by the demand for the implementation of modern and secular laws. The rot in higher educational institutions is crying out for a student revolt. The true test of the Rohith Vemula Act is whether it can give birth to a new generation of politically assertive SC/ST students in higher education. By notifying the various forms of harassment, discrimination, and segregation faced by SC/ST students in higher education, the Rohith Act validates their daily struggle for equality. The new legislation has an important clause that recognises the right of SC/ST students to overcome caste prejudice on campus. This is an important recognition of their right to educate, organise and agitate against institutional casteism. Rohith Vemula and his comrades from the ASA were evicted from their hostels because their anti-caste activism was deemed illegal. They were challenging unwritten caste laws of the university without the protection of a written anti-caste law that recognised their right to launch such a challenge. There is little hope that managements will rush to set up internal committees against caste harassment with the passage of the Rohith Act. Even if the government pushes them hard to establish the committees, what is the guarantee that they will be free from interference? The real hope is that the legalising of dissent against caste on campuses will give SC/ST students a cause to rally around. In a 2014 essay, Rohith Vemula wrote that the ASA unit in HCU was formed in 1991-92 as a response to the Mandal Commission report recommending 27% reservations for OBCs. The ASA’s earliest mission was to counter the upper-caste backlash against the Mandal report. In 2006, Mandal’s recommendations were finally passed into law by the Union government, led by then HRD Minister Arjun Singh. But it had little impact on higher education institutions in the country. In fact, the resistance to these new reservation laws was so overwhelming that Singh agreed to allow institutions to implement the 27% quota in phases over the next few years. But the story was entirely different in HCU in 2006. The ASA had been in the campus for nearly 15 years by then and boasted a large and committed cadre of activists. According to the then president of the organisation, Vulli Dhanaraju, immediately after the notification of the OBC quota the ASA gave a call for agitations demanding implementation. These demonstrations continued for two years even as the Supreme Court stayed the government’s decision. When the court stay was finally vacated in 2008, the ASA set up special admission counters on the campus to help OBC aspirants with admissions for the 2008-09 academic year Dhanaraju says. The pressure they exerted ensured that HCU recorded the highest percentage of OBC enrollment in that year. According to the annual performance reports of central universities, HCU also became the only institution that year to advertise teachers’ positions specifically for the OBC category. A call to action The 35-year-old ASA unit in HCU is an exceptional Dalit-led Ambedkarite organisation. The successes it achieved were possible only because of a combination of extraordinary political developments in the campus, in united Andhra Pradesh and across the country during the late 1990s and early 2000s. The campus, state, and the country are very different today. The ABVP is dominating campuses where union elections are still allowed. And where there are no elections, the Hindutva union’s writ has become the status quo. Across the country, Ambedkarite unions like the ASA have major ideological differences with Marxist student unions even though both are getting decimated by the ABVP. In this battle of attrition, the Left unions, with a national footprint, are doing marginally better as they have far greater resources under their command. At the peak of the Rohith Vemula movement in 2016, communist student unions too joined the anti-caste agitations started by Ambedkarite students. But these Marxist unions, which are backed by national-level parties, were able to capitalise on the 2016 uprising. They garnered media attention and organised at a scale Ambedkarite unions could only dream of. On one hand, Left student leaders such as Kanhaiya Kumar, Shehla Rashid and Aishe Ghosh jetsetted across the country delivering speeches and became primetime celebrities. On the other side, Ambedkarite Dalit student leaders such as Magare Bhupali, Rahul Sonpimple and Dontha Prashanth, who sparked the nationwide campus uprising in January 2016, faded from public view. While the pursuit of Ambedkarite politics further marginalised the Dalit students who were part of it, communist outfits became a launchpad for the political careers of leaders like Kanhaiya and Shehla. Hopes that they would deliver the revolution were dashed eventually when Kanhaiya joined the Congress and Shehla aligned with the BJP. Like SC/ST students, the condition of Muslim students in campuses is dire in many campuses. But despite their marginalisation, they are able to organise more effectively at the national level. The Students Islamic Organisation (SIO) and the Girls Islamic Organisation (GIO), which are backed by the Jamat-e-Islami Hind, and the Muslim Students Federation (MSF), which is backed by Kerala’s Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), are some of the largest student unions in the country. In 2017-18, Ambedkarite student leaders from Gujarat Central University, Jawaharlal Nehru University, IIT-Madras, Pondicherry University, Osmania University, and HCU met in Hyderabad to discuss the possibility of a national level federation of Ambedkarite student unions. The discussions could not progress after the leaders realised that they did not have the resources to put such a formation together. The Communist, Hindutva, and Islamist student unions not only had more funds, they were also guided by national-level political leaders. Ambedkar was perhaps the last national Dalit leader to make a serious attempt at organising students at a national level. In 1942, he set up the All India Scheduled Caste Students Federation (AISCSF) and drafted a detailed charter for the organisation. The guidelines he framed for AISCSF activists ranged from details about membership fees and internal democracy to physical fitness of cadres. The stated aim of the AISCSF was: “To create a cultural atmosphere amongst them by encouraging moral and intellectual education and by bringing them in touch with the cultural and political movements of the present day.” It is said that for an untouchable to build a house, they must first build an entire village. As an outcaste among the leaders and mainstream political movements of his time, Ambedkar had to build an entire metaverse from scratch. In his bid for Dalit autonomy, Ambedkar started three national political parties and a national students union. He founded a new religious movement focussed on peace and intellectual growth while also setting up a self-defence force to protect Dalits from caste violence. Ambedkar started his lawyering and lawmaking career in 1919 when he appeared before the Southborough Commission to argue that the British government should consider the issues of the Depressed Classes separately from the Hindus and Muslims. Pointing out that the so-called untouchables have been enslaved and segregated by both Hindus and Muslims, Ambedkar demanded separate political rights for his people. The Hindu nation and Muslim nation already existed in the hearts and minds of the people before it was drawn out on land and paper. The Dalit nation imagined by Ambedkar was a lawyered idea, not a mass of land. He wanted the British and Indian leaders of the time to discuss freedom ‘in’ India and not ‘from’ India. Read in that tradition, the Rohith Vemula Act is neither a solution nor a failure in advance. It is an invitation — to educate, organise and agitate for the rights Rohith and his comrades were denied. Ambedkar never mistook law for liberation. The Rohith Vemula Act may legalise dissent but it cannot manufacture a movement. And Law matters only when it enables the oppressed to act.