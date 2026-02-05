The Rohith Act: A historic gamble for social justice in Karnataka

The Karnataka government is soon expected to release the draft of the Rohith Vemula Bill for public consultation. It may be tabled during the upcoming budget session of the Assembly, according to some party sources. While there is no formal statement yet from the Siddaramaiah government, Higher Education Minister MC Sudhakar recently told the media that the bill, which aims to protect Dalit and Adivasi students from caste discrimination in higher education, is in the final stages of drafting.

The draft of the anti-discrimination law emerged through months of intense debates and discussions between the government and campaigners pushing for the anti-caste law in the state. But it has gained media attention following the recent controversy over the University Grants Commission’s (UGC) equity guidelines.

Unlike the equity guidelines, the anti-discrimination law being considered by the Karnataka government is focussed only on caste-based barriers faced by Dalit and Adivasi students in higher education. The UGC guidelines make a special mention of SC/STs but also include other marginalised groups such as OBCs, minorities, women, Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) and the disabled.

Ambedkarite student leader and PhD scholar Rohith Vemula died by suicide on January 17, 2016 at the Hyderabad Central University (HCU) due to alleged caste harassment. Named after him, the Rohith Act is a civil law unlike the SC/ST Atrocities Act, which is a criminal law with stringent punishments.

This civil law aims to resolve cases of caste discrimination within the campus and, as far as possible, outside courts and police stations. Institutions will have to set up internal committees against caste harassment, much like the Gender Sensitisation Committee Against Sexual Harassment (GSCASH).

Many of the offences described in the Rohith Vemula Act can also be booked under the SC/ST Atrocities Act for all practical purposes. But this new law is founded on the view that students should be treated differently.

Laws that apply to the dystopic world outside should not be used in the utopic setting of an educational institution. Punishments for offending students, as well as teachers and administrators, should be designed to reform them and not destroy their careers.

Something like this has never been attempted in India. These are decisive steps toward addressing the widespread institutional persecution faced by Dalit and Adivasi students in higher education. But anti-caste groups, which have waited generations for a law like this, as well as the Congress leaders backing this cause would do well to tread cautiously from here.