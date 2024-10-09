TCS fires sexual harassment complainant, blames her for speaking to media and unions

Five years after Revathi (name changed) filed a sexual harassment complaint against her manager at Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), the tech giant terminated her employment and cited her conduct and ‘social media posts’ among the reasons for her termination. Revathi, who was an employee of TCS for over 11 years, was fired on August 29, weeks after the Kancheepuram Labour Court ruled in the company’s favour in her workplace sexual harassment case. Revathi has currently appealed the verdict in the Madras High Court, which has given an interim stay in the case.

The termination letter that TCS sent to Revathi after the Labour Court ruled in favour of its Internal Committee (IC), a copy of which TNM has seen, alludes to two news articles and four statements by labour unions alleging workplace harassment. The letter also says that her employment relationship with the company ceased in light of “her conduct at the workplace during the entire period of pendency of the aforementioned appeal, making it increasingly difficult for the organization” to get her to “work for the organization in the right spirit.”