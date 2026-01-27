A cash-rich newcomer is shaking up Malayalam television news: Does the math add up?

Follow TNM's WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.The offer was too good to refuse. A senior journalist who had been a familiar face at a major Malayalam news channel for years received a call late last year from a channel that did not yet exist. Big TV, an upcoming Malayalam news channel, wanted him in a leadership role. The package on the table: a salary more than double what he was making. He had watched so many channels come and go that he had learned to be cautious. Then came the sweeteners: a substantial joining bonus running into seven figures. And then a car with a driver. He stopped being cautious.Across Kerala's television newsrooms, the story is the same. Anchors, reporters, and technicians are leaving established channels for Big TV, lured by salary increases of 50-100%, signing bonuses that would have seemed fantastical months ago, and benefit packages that include unlimited medical insurance extending even to in-laws. Sujaya Parvathy, a prominent anchor who had become one of Kerala's most visible right-wing voices on television was reportedly offered nearly double her existing salary to come on board as chief editor. Other top anchors have seen their salaries double overnight.The exodus has made things uneasy for other channels. Another Malayalam channel called Reporter TV, desperate to retain one of its star anchors, Dr Arun Kumar, raised his salary astronomically. He and Sujaya could then be the highest-paid television anchors in the history of Malayalam news so far.In an industry where delayed salaries were long the norm for many, where channels routinely went months without paying staff, the money pouring out of Big TV has been intoxicating. But in the small, saturated market of Malayalam television, where even the dominant player is barely growing, the spending has prompted a question: how long will this last?Big TV’s spending spree assumes greater importance against a market in crisis. More players are entering every other year, fighting over what many in the industry describe as stagnant, if not shrinking, revenue. Corruption is embedded in the business model, they say. Behind Big TV is Vijay Kanth Reddy Vennam, a Telugu businessman with no experience in Kerala, from a Congress-linked family, betting everything on one man. That man is Anil Ayroor, the reclusive operations chief behind many successful Malayalam channel launches in the past decade. Ayroor, who rarely speaks to the press, agreed to be interviewed by TNM for this article and gave exclusive insights on the economics of launching a new channel in a highly competitive market. A brutal marketMalayalam news channels compete for an advertising pie that has been shrinking, not growing, according to at least four people in top management positions across channels interviewed for this story. Across India too, television ad volumes fell 11% last year, as per the latest TAM Report, a television viewership monitor. In Kerala, the situation is particularly severe.There are 10 Malayalam news channels in the market, excluding general entertainment channels that carry news-related programmes and outlets too hyperlocal to count.Asianet News is the dominant player and the oldest survivor, having celebrated 30 years last September. During that period, at least four competitors – Indiavision, TV Now, Raj News Malayalam and Mangalam TV – shut down. As explained in the story, the finances of the oldest player, Asianet News and 24 News, a relatively new channel, reveal the state of the business. Asianet News Network Pvt Ltd, which runs Asianet News in Malayalam and Suvarna News in Kannada, shows rising revenue but limited profits, largely because spending has grown almost as fast as income and a significant share of earnings has subsidised its Kannada operations, funded mainly by the Malayalam channel..While revenue was Rs 112.8 crore in 2017–18, it rose to Rs 183.6 crore in 2023–24, and stood at Rs 177 crore in 2024–25. Expenses increased in parallel, from Rs 96.5 crore to Rs 181.3 crore to Rs 175.7 crore, leaving little surplus, according to financial statements.In 2023-24, their profit (for their news and entertainment channel) after tax was Rs 10 crore, while it was Rs 5.3 crore in 2022-23. An auditor’s note flags repeated funding of its Kannada subsidiary, Kannada Prabha Publications Ltd, including Rs 87.6 crore in inter-corporate loans, Rs 31.47 crore in unrecovered interest, and over Rs 54 crore in equity investments largely written off. Auditors warn that the subsidiary’s net worth is fully eroded, suggesting that much of the revenue growth has gone into covering losses elsewhere rather than strengthening profits at the parent company.24 News, one of the newer Malayalam news channels, shows a similar financial pattern. The channel was launched in December 2018.Insight Media City (India) Private Limited, which runs 24 News and entertainment channel Flowers TV, has seen revenue grow from Rs 70.14 crore in 2017–18 to Rs 149.16 crore in 2023–24, but profits remain slim. In 2023–24, it reported a net profit of Rs 3.04 crore (this was after Rs 4.72 crore in tax refunds). In 2022-23, the profit after tax was Rs 2.46 crore. Most Malayalam channels also operate overseas, forming separate companies. This is especially evident in Gulf countries.In Kerala, however, costs remain heavy. Programming and content expenses accounted for 87% of revenue, while staff costs nearly tripled over six years. Trade receivables (money owed to the company by advertisers and other clients) stood at Rs 60.78 crore, close to six months of revenue. Although long-term borrowings have fallen, the numbers highlight persistently narrow margins, even for a relatively young Malayalam news channel.Many insiders we spoke to attributed this to a fractured but expanding market, with the pool of competitors chasing the same advertisers: textiles, jewellery chains, retail consumer product companies, spice brands, and national FMCGs.The market's unattractiveness has not gone unnoticed elsewhere. Recently, three national broadcasters, Republic, Zee, and Times Now, quietly shelved plans for Malayalam channels. NDTV, after their acquisition by Adani Group in 2022, flew some senior Malayali journalists to Delhi for brainstorming sessions about launching a Malayalam news channel but quickly buried the plan after their market analysis concluded the market was too small, too fractured, and stagnant. At least two regional players died within a few years of launching, unable to survive. Raj News shut down in 2022 and Mangalam TV shut down only after two years of operation in 2024. For newer entrants, the arithmetic is starkly depressing. According to industry sources, TV Reporter runs monthly operating expenses of around Rs 5 to 6 crore against revenues that barely touch a crore. How does one balance those books unless you have reasons beyond profit?As a former CEO of a major national news network told us, news isn’t just about profits, it’s about perceived power.The cost of entryThe economics of launching a Malayalam news channel explain why the market remains concentrated among four to five players. Industry estimates put the conservative cost at around Rs 45-50 crore in the first year: staff for 200 to 250 positions, infrastructure, studio construction, satellite licensing, cameras, servers, and bureaus in all 14 districts.A broadcast licence can theoretically be obtained for Rs 5 crore, but in practice, depending on how fast you need it and the lobbying costs (hiring consultants, legal advisors, intermediaries) involved, the figure can climb as high as Rs 15 crore, according to industry sources. Technical equipment alone runs Rs 25 to 30 crore. A single backpack camera with uplinking unit costs up to Rs 10-18 lakh, depending on whether you need a basic model or fancier ones capable of broadcasting four cameras live simultaneously, such as the one Reporter TV uses. But these published costs tell only part of the story. A senior broadcast technologist, who has helped set up multiple Malayalam news channels in a technical role, speaking on condition of anonymity, described that setting up a new channel has become a lucrative business in itself."Commissions are rampant," this person said. “Management wouldn't even know."This happens, the person said, because launching a news channel requires highly specialised technical knowledge that few businessmen possess. The person tasked with setting up the channel will meet with the vendors and approve equipment acquisitions. In return, there are those who receive commission from vendors."Earlier, you would at least get three quotes from vendors," the source explained. "Now only one person knows how many vendors were contacted and what their prices are."Vendors accept the arrangement because a new channel launch, with its bulk purchases, represents their biggest sales opportunity. "The commissions typically range from 2-5%, but that is negotiable, as the loss of business over not paying it is significant," the broadcast technologist mentioned above said.The opacity is structural. "Much of the equipment has no standard retail price. Server-based systems do not have names that most people would recognise, let alone prices that can be looked up online. A Sony camera might have a discoverable retail price, but a Grass Valley (equipment manufacturer) product will only come from Grass Valley, and even if a price appears somewhere on the internet, it will not be the actual price.""Take a Yamaha CL5 console," the person added. "The product is the same whether you buy it in Bengaluru or Delhi, but the price will be different. The same variability applies to interior work, acoustics, and studio construction. Software licensing adds another layer of confusion: VizRT (a tool used for graphics and live production), used by Asianet and Mathrubhumi, operates on yearly subscriptions, while platforms like Zero Density (a more advanced tool for virtual studio productions and on-air graphics), used by Reporter TV and News Malayalam, require one-time payments of Rs 2-3 crore but are expensive, and costs climb with additional features."This source recounted receiving offers while working with media companies, ranging from money to fully paid foreign trips. “Multiple vendors approached me. They would offer to arrange the payment in any form—cash, NRI account. Once, even the Asia head of a company offered me a commission. He said the channel would come today and leave tomorrow, but we could make a deal.”The vulnerability partly persists because ownership rarely understands the technology they are buying, the source added. "They know they need these people who make these decisions," the source said. "They worry over what they will do if this person leaves. If something goes wrong, they won't be able to go on air. So some turn a blind eye."However, there is also a bigger reason. Those who are getting into this business can choose to overlook such hazards, given their eye on the larger prize.When profit is not the pointReporter TV offers a case study in lavish spending that defies conventional return-on-investment logic. Started in 2011 by one of the most recognisable faces of Malayalam news TV, Nikesh Kumar, it was relaunched in 2023 under a new owner, 35-year-old entrepreneur Anto Augustine. Speaking to TNM, Augustine estimated that building a channel from scratch, or through a buyout, and operating it for at least five years, a shelf life he thinks necessary to judge success, is a gamble that will cost at least Rs 500 crore."If the channel sells for a conservative valuation of Rs 100 crore today," one industry executive at a competitor asked when I relayed this figure, “where's the return on the Rs 500 crore?"Augustine, for his part, is sanguine. He admits the industry is resource-heavy and the revenue is not particularly attractive but insists Reporter TV is managing well. "We will break even on operations," he said, though he added he would need to check the files for exact figures. The key, he argued, is market position. "Your return will depend on whether you get to become one of the top three channels. If you have more than 50% ratings and figure in the top three, you can probably survive."He is clear-eyed about Big TV's entry and their lavish spending spree. "Let them come," he said. "The industry shake-up is a good thing, no?" Reporter TV, he noted, has hired more than 40 people in recent weeks, partly because of the churn Big TV has caused. He even sees a silver lining in the new competition: "We are interested in offline events (live shows, award events, etc.), but everyone needs to do it for the market to develop. So we benefit if they decide to shake things up."Still, Augustine acknowledged that a new channel faces considerably more challenges than an established one: distribution hurdles, lack of archives, and the dominance of incumbents over digital platforms.The distribution system that governs television viewership reveals why established players hold such structural advantages.News channels pay roughly crores to cable operators in Kerala, ranging from regional providers like Keralavision to national players like Airtel. Channel placement, called ‘spacing’, matters enormously. Channels pay extra to be the ‘landing channel’, the first one viewers see when they switch on the cable, or for the second landing position, and so on. Cable companies hold negotiating power because channels believe these placements drive ratings, which they believe in turn drive advertising.Around 1,200 electronic gadgets called ‘people metres’ across Kerala are monitored for Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) ratings, an industry standard, which has become the totem of a channel's popularity among advertisers. National ads, which command higher rates, flow automatically to top-rated channels. Beyond this, channels negotiate their own marketing deals, agreeing, for example, to show a certain number of seconds of a company's advertisements annually for a set amount.The system is not straightforward, and it comes with corruption allegations. Media One, for instance, recently opted out of BARC ratings over concerns about accuracy, transparency, and fairness. The metres used for ratings are relatively fewer in north Kerala, where Media One has a loyal Muslim audience, and its outsized YouTube viewership is not counted in the ratings. They have found ways to sell advertisements without using ratings as a barometer, particularly to businesses interested in their audience in GCC countries, said a person previously associated with the channel, requesting anonymity.Not everyone can afford to ignore ratings, however. For a new entrant like Big TV, these distribution and measurement hurdles are formidable obstacles that money alone cannot easily overcome.So why, in a market this expensive, saturated, and challenging, would anyone pour hundreds of crores into a new channel?The answer, according to multiple industry sources, has little to do with journalism."It's not about money," one executive from a competitor said. "It is about power.""For management, returns on business aren't always the priority," said the technical source who has previously helped set up channels. "They need power. With it, they can run other businesses. People will know them. What they say will carry weight. They can enter places they couldn't before.” He added, “Political agenda is another thing. You can bring yourself closer to whichever party is in power, in the state or at the centre.""Even cinema doesn't have this kind of power," another source observed.To be sure, this is not a Kerala-specific phenomenon. It has happened everywhere in the world, but the awareness among Malayali businessmen about the power of owning a machine that can shape reality in their favour has, arguably, grown sharply in recent years. The anchor who becomes a celebrity can also parlay that fame into a political career, as shown by Kerala’s Health Minister Veena George, who, in her previous avatar, rose through the ranks as a star anchor in various channels to become the first woman executive editor of a television channel.The timing of the Big TV launch is notable: the state goes to polls in less than a hundred days, and Congress is widely expected to mount a serious challenge to the ruling Left Democratic Front. Big TV is the Kerala expansion of a Telugu news channel owned by Pravasa Media, a company established in 2021 and headquartered in Hyderabad. Its chairman, Vijay Kanth Reddy Vennam, also directs at least six other companies, including one that has been linked to handling political campaigns for the Congress party in Telangana. His brother serves as one of the many general secretaries of the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee.Last October, the Telugu version of Big TV drew criticism for running an opinion poll on redesigning the state emblem, a move critics called the outsourcing of government functions to a party-friendly channel.For the journalists weighing the leap in Malayalam, however, none of this may matter as much as a single name: Anil Ayroor. The serial entrepreneur of Malayalam newsFew viewers would recognise him. He has never been an anchor, has hardly ever appeared on screen, and has never commanded the celebrity status that Malayalam television bestows on its faces. But within the industry, Anil Ayroor is the closest Malayalam news has to a serial entrepreneur. He is one of the people who built the contemporary Malayalam broadcast news machine, or the news monster. And he is very, very media shy.Ayroor established himself in the media industry through Asianet News in the early 2000s, where former colleagues recalled him as a technical person who introduced better graphics to the channel, which operated with skeletal staff, and multitasking was essential. Everyone had to do everything, and Ayroor learned things beyond his technical forte. His association with media personality Sreekandan Nair, who hosted popular shows like ‘Nammal Thammil’ on Asianet, led him to move alongside Nair to Mazhavil Manorama when that channel launched.What followed was a series of launches. Ayroor served as Group Chief Operating Officer of Flowers TV and 24 News, helping establish both alongside Sreekandan Nair. He later worked on Reporter TV's relaunch as its president, overseeing the channel's transformation into an upstart that challenged the others in months. At each stop, he assembled teams and built the infrastructure. “He understands not just what a channel needs to say, but how to say it,” said an ex-colleague. “And then he spends, hires, and builds the thing he had in his mind.”Big TV represents something new for Ayroor and something he had privately desired for long: ownership of a news channel. He is now managing director and co-founder, a position he had long sought but never achieved.For journalists weighing the risk, his involvement is a form of insurance. "The biggest factor for me to join was Anil Ayroor," said one recent hire. This person took the decision to resign from a leading news channel to join Big TV without even waiting for an offer letter from their HR, as they had yet to exist at Big TV. "After a certain stage, you can only grow by taking risks."In a rare interview given to TNM, Anil was characteristically practical. "When you've launched these many channels, naturally you want to start your own," he said. "I was a consultant for Big TV Telugu, and when the opportunity came, I took it."He dismissed concerns about sustainability. "The issue isn't investment," he said. "It's that sales teams at established channels don't work hard enough. They're not innovative with advertising. They're not capturing new clients."In consumption-heavy Kerala, the FMCG market is worth Rs 68,000 crore, he noted. "You're telling me eight or 10 media outlets can't get advertising from that?"He pointed to his track record: Reporter TV, he said, generated Rs 1.2 crore in revenue in its first month under his leadership and broke even on operating costs within eight months. "If you run a channel sensibly, it's not hard to sustain," he said. "But that requires sense. Building a Rs 40 crore headquarters doesn't help anyone. Neither does the chairman taking a Rs 50 lakh salary."A sensible Malayalam news channel, he estimated, needs only Rs 50 to 60 crore in capital expenditure and Rs 2.5 to 3 crore monthly in operating costs. "You can break even on operations quickly and recover the capital in three to four years."He was less convincing on the question of editorial independence. Big TV's hires span the ideological spectrum: Sujaya Parvathy, the anchor known for his right-wing positioning, alongside journalists known for left-leaning or centrist positions. There is also Venu Balakrishnan, who transformed the character of the News Hour through his measured questioning, and Lakshmi Padma, known for her reporting on sexual allegations against Rahul Mamkoottathil at News Malayalam."This is India, a democratic country," Anil said. "What's wrong with someone supporting the parties that operate here?"When pressed on how a channel with a perceived Congress-linked ownership would handle ideologically diverse voices, he insisted that no individual would have supremacy, including himself. "An editorial board will decide things collectively," he said. Apart from himself, he said, the editorial board so far includes Sujaya, Venu, Joshiy Kurian (formerly with Asianet News), Lakshmi, and Aparna Kurup, the former deputy news editor at News 18 Kerala.He denied that the channel will be Congress-friendly, as speculation holds. "Big TV has done stories against Congress ministries in Telangana," he said. "There are 27 channels in Telugu. Everyone has an agenda, and they are pretty open about it. Yes, the chairman is a friend of Revanth Reddy. But we will be independent. The editorial board will be neutral."He also denied that the channel is funded by wealthy individuals from Kerala. “It's 100% financed by Vijay Kanth Reddy Vennam, and 50% ownership is mine. Nobody else is investing. I don't need other investors.”He maintained that such quid pro quo won’t work in the media business. “No party in Kerala has money to give. 24 News and Reporter TV are said to speak favourably of CPI(M), but CPI(M) hasn't given them a single penny. If Reporter TV takes positions that benefit CPI(M), it's a strategy to gain entry to CPI(M)’s core, not because money changed hands."On whether news channel ownership, at least in his case, is interested in more than news, he said, "Media is power in itself. "Nowhere in the world is there a population as politically literate as here. And these people are constantly evolving. My contribution to this democratic process will be through this news channel. I won't use my news channel for parliamentary ambitions."Despite the projection of confidence, some insiders suggest that Big TV has not yet put its finances together and the Telugu channel has not been faring well in in ratings.The death of neutralityBig TV is entering an industry that has drifted far from journalism in ways that make editorial philosophy almost beside the point."Let me ask you," said a key resource person sought after by channels during their setup, "Would you be able to distinguish one channel from another if you switched the logos and graphics?""Television reporting now means performance," one top anchor at a competitor observed. "Even anchoring is now about how the news is presented, more than what is being said."What Malayalam news channels have perfected, analysts say, is the delivery of this performance spectacle. Consider what happened on July 16, 2024, when a landslide in Shirur, Karnataka, swept away a stretch of road along the Gangavali river. Among the missing was Arjun, a Malayali lorry driver from Kozhikode. By 18 July, his family was certain he was caught in the debris. They approached MK Raghavan, the four-time Congress MP from Kozhikode, for help. Raghavan told them he would pursue a two-pronged approach: notify the Karnataka and Kerala administrations and alert the media to create a big splash of coverage. He asked the family which media house they wanted him to call first. They chose Asianet News.The choice revealed something about Asianet’s dominance, and television media in general, in Malayali consciousness. Once the news broke, 24-hour coverage began. Keralites watched the rescue operation like a survival movie, praying for Arjun's return. Viewer interest was so intense that top editors of most news channels camped in Shirur for days. Even on Budget Day, at least two channels did not break away to cover the Finance Minister's speech.Asianet may have triggered the domino, but it was Reporter TV and 24 News that seized the narrative. The channels framed it as an underdog story: a lone Malayali abandoned by indifferent Karnataka authorities, not getting enough help. They clashed with the Karnataka government, accused officials of negligence, and forced Kerala politicians to show up and express concern. The coverage put enormous pressure on Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's office, which later described the scrutiny as "unprecedented." Siddaramaiah had planned to visit the site eventually; he hastened the trip because of the media glare.Officials in Karnataka were baffled. They asked journalists privately whether Arjun was from a political family, given the intensity of coverage. He was not. The reality, which authorities had warned about from the beginning, was that the nature of the landslide made recovery nearly impossible. Arjun was never found. Only his lorry was eventually retrieved. But afraid of negative publicity, officials were pressured to keep searching long after it had become obvious that further efforts were futile. The whole episode resembled nothing so much as Billy Wilder's Ace in the Hole, in which a reporter prolongs a rescue operation to milk the story, except here, it was not one cynical journalist but an entire industry.This was not an isolated incident. The pattern is now becoming increasingly common: a tragedy occurs, television channels descend, and the story is repackaged as drama, complete with heroes and villains. Often, the coverage itself becomes the event. At times, this is achieved by creating spectacle; at others, by skillfully showcasing the spectacle inherent in the real events themselves.During the Wayanad landslides in August 2024, it was the latter that tipped decisively in Reporter TV’s favour. The channel flooded the field with reporters and analysts, pairing saturation coverage with virtual and augmented reality-driven reconstructions that mapped the landslide from start to finish. It imposed a narrative order on chaos, and in doing so, cemented Reporter TV in the Malayali minds further, a big win after the relaunch.Asianet, like its legacy peers, arguably lags in such (sensational) presentations. Its 30-year archive is an asset, says Anil Ayroor, “But in a landscape where the morning's footage is useless by evening, where what matters is not what you reported but how dramatically you reported it, such advantages erode.” Reporter TV invented the model that now dominates: anchors with their personal biases debating each other in studios, taking opposing positions and baking conflict into the format. The template came from Hindi and English news channels, where shouting matches had already become standard and spawned countless viral clips. Malayalam adopted this wholesale and tweaked it by making the show all about anchor vs anchor, instead of anchor vs guests. Former Reporter TV editor Nikesh Kumar, in a show, credited the ‘Editors Hour’ idea to Anil.The talent pool for those who can perform this way is small, which is why channels fight so fiercely over the same faces. With the churn caused by Big TV, a top editor at Asianet said, with a note of hard-earned realism, the channel was now betting on “the ones who can dance and sing as well as read news. They are the ones who are going to matter.” The results can be perverse. Recently, a young woman posted a video alleging sexual harassment on a bus. The accused killed himself. She became the target of online attacks. One anchor, Hashmi of 24 News, opened his show by declaring he did not care if his take earned him accusations of misogyny. He positioned himself as a contrarian, someone brave enough to question the woman's account while others supposedly stayed silent. In reality, he was riding popular sentiment. The clip went viral. He was soon courted with interview requests from online media.It is hard to know, in such cases, whether the anchor believes what he is saying or whether he has simply calculated that siding with the majority pays, said a competing news anchor. The woman could still be criticised for bypassing due process and giving in to the frenzy of social media. These are legitimate debates, the same ones that have recurred since the MeToo movement. But nuance is not what gets shared. What gets shared is the hot take, the declaration of a position, the willingness to be loud."The concept of neutrality has gone," the anchor observed. "Taking sides, especially popular sides, has incentives. If the atmosphere in one channel is described as broadly right-leaning or left-leaning, it's not because of explicit editorial directives. It's because they think that content performs better for the audience they cater to. The mob mentality is the real editor."Even channels with stronger reputations are not immune. Asianet, despite its relative sobriety, for example, faced legal action over a 2022 programme on child drug abuse for allegedly using the voice of a real-life minor survivor and filming an employee’s child to stand in visually, without disclosing this substitution to viewers. The case did not hold up in court, and the details remain contested, but the very fact that such an allegation could be levelled against the market leader suggests how far standards and the pressures shaping them have shifted across the industry.The promise and the gambleBig TV's pitch to recruits, according to those who have heard it, promises an alternative. The channel's leadership reportedly told journalists that BARC metres can no longer determine what they chase and that’s the job of the marketing department. This circles to his earlier point about marketing in other channels becoming complacent in advertising, and that Big TV would work harder at persuading advertisers to look beyond TRP as the sole indicator of a channel's appeal."If I show an elephant on TV, people will watch and the ratings will rise," Ayroor said in the interview. "But can I show an elephant all the time?"Instead, he said he wished to broaden how popularity and reach are presented to the market, through digital play, social media traction, event presence, and just how news is presented itself.Ayroor argued that television was no longer where audiences went simply to receive news. “You are already getting your news from papers and other media. It is more about the conversation, how it is communicated through opinion, analysis, and dialogue. I agree that some borders will be crossed (between individual bias and a channel’s neutrality), but in principle, conversation mode is the news domain,” Ayroor said. He claimed this in turn will ease the pressure on journalists.The implication is that Big TV will be different. Whether this is a genuine editorial philosophy or a convenient story to tell recruits remains to be seen. What Big TV cannot easily replicate is legacy. Asianet's 30-year history has given the channel an enviable archive, which it reportedly sells for documentaries and other productions at more than Rs 1.5 lakh per 10-second clip. That kind of institutional memory cannot be bought overnight, no matter how many anchors you poach.But for the journalists who have jumped, brand value matters less than other immediate concerns: for some, an escape from years of stagnation, and for the ambitious, a way up. The journeys of Joshiy Kurian, hired as assistant executive editor at Big TV, and Sujaya Parvathy, hired as their chief editor, illustrate this.Kurian’s value was evident almost immediately to anyone looking. One of his stories in December, summarising the sexual assault allegations against actor Dileep following his acquittal, has garnered 1.9 million views so far, earning Asianet an estimated Rs 2 lakh from that single video, according to people within the company. Yet at Asianet, where he had been Ernakulam bureau chief for a decade, his salary had barely grown; the channel reportedly subsidised its struggling operations in other states with revenue from its Malayalam unit.For Sujaya Parvathy, hired as chief editor, the move represents something else: arrival. She worked alongside Kurian at Asianet for nine years until 2017, then moved to 24 News. In 2023, she was suspended after attending an event organised by Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh, an RSS-affiliated trade union. Though reinstated following protests against the channel's decision, she soon left for Reporter TV, where she became known for emphatically championing right-wing ideology, a rarity in Malayalam television. Each move increased her salary and raised her profile, and at Big TV, she will have vaulted from mid-level anchor to one of the senior-most figures in Malayalam television news in under a decade.There is a palpable frustration among a generation of mid-career journalists who watched their careers stagnate while their employers prospered. Ayroor acknowledged this must be one of the biggest factors working in his favour while trying to poach talent.During our phone interview, he disconnected for a while to interview a prospective employee who he said came from Amrita TV, which he deemed among the worst in the pay scale. "This person had five to seven years of experience and was making Rs 16,000 a month."He recalled an incident from his time at Reporter TV ahead of the relaunch. "A young person making Rs 18,000 told me, 'Sir, I live in Kochi in a shared room. Some days I skip meals.'""The pay journalists get here is not proportional to the market," he said. "From Asianet to Mathrubhumi to Manorama, if they can't pay decent salaries, maybe it's better they don't run channels at all. Don't insult people who have no other choice."He defended Big TV's spending spree. "I'm not showing off," he said. "I'm spending on manpower, on technology. That's necessary. But if you look at my overall P&L (profit and loss), my spending will be less than theirs because I will not have unnecessary spending.""Because of me, six organisations have now increased recruitment and raised salaries. This has happened at every place I've worked over the last five or six organisations. Wherever I go, this happens."Asianet, he said, has been around for 30 years and makes Rs 30-40 crore in yearly profit. "But they take that money and burn it on other language verticals. Then their P&L shows only Rs 2 crore profit. What's happening now is their course correction. I don't see them as competition. There's enough money here for everyone to survive, journalists and all."Whether Big TV can survive remains an open question. But the channel has already achieved one objective: destabilising competitors by poaching key talent across the industry. Whether those journalists find lasting careers or are eventually stranded when the spending stops is yet to be seen."Salary is the most attractive thing," one editor at a competitor channel, who is struggling with his team members leaving, said. "They're not even checking whether the channel has a proper licence. Some jumped before they even received a formal offer letter from HR.""They're jumping with their eyes closed," the editor added. "I hope gravity will return them here."Meanwhile, the journalist we mentioned at the beginning of this story is now comfortably driven around in his car. The ride, everyone agrees, will be interesting. How long it will last, nobody can tell.*Reporter's note: Multiple sources for this story requested anonymity, citing fears of professional retaliation or not having the authority to speak to the media. Some quotes have been rendered in translation from Malayalam.