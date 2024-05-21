Powertrip

Why start-ups are cosying up to BJP and what if Prajwal Revanna wins
Dhanya RajendranPooja PrasannaShabbir Ahmed

Welcome to Powertrip, a newsletter exclusively curated for TNM subscribers by Dhanya Rajendran, Shabbir Ahmed, and Pooja Prasanna. In this week’s newsletter, we tell you why start-up and unicorn founders refused to go to a meeting called by Congress, the Siddu government’s plan to deal with Prajwal Revanna if he wins the elections and why local leaders in DMK, AIADMK and BJP in Tamil Nadu are a worried lot.

